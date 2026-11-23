NEW YORK -- Esso and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a new international partnership, naming Esso an Official NHL Partner of the NHL in Germany. Esso has been an NHL partner in Canada since 2018.

The partnership provides Esso with an array of German marketing rights that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans in Germany. Esso will receive prominent line of sight signage and branding, including on digitally enhanced dasherboards, in-arena dasherboards, a corner in-ice position, and an in-arena game presentation feature during the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland in Düsseldorf.

Esso branding will be seen on virtual slot in-ice ads and digitally enhanced dasherboards during NHL regular-season broadcasts in Germany and on NHL Monday Night Hockey broadcasts, a new initiative bringing live NHL games to fans across Europe in local primetime viewing windows on select Mondays (starting Nov. 30) throughout the 2026-27 season. The broadcast schedule for each market is available here.

To engage NHL fans in Germany, Esso will feature NHL players in marketing campaigns and create co-branded promotions across the League’s German digital and social channels. Esso and the NHL will develop two ultimate NHL fly-away experiences for four fans to win a trip to see the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the United States or Canada. Esso is also currently running a sweepstakes in Germany for fans to win tickets to the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland.

At the 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest in Schadowstraße (Nov. 30 – Dec. 24) and at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf (Dec. 18 – 20), Esso will sponsor the hardest shot activation. At both fan fests, fans will have the opportunity to hone their hockey skills with a myriad of interactive hockey-themed activities for fans of all ages.

"As anticipation builds for the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany in Düsseldorf, our partnership with Esso represents another important milestone in our efforts to deepen fan engagement and grow the NHL across Germany,” said Max Paulsen, NHL Vice President, Global Business Development. “Esso’s marketing support will help us reach fans in new and creative ways in Germany and we look forward to delivering exceptional fan experiences through our relationship."

“We are thrilled to bring our long-standing and successful partnership with the NHL, which has already excited fans across Canada, to Germany. Through our new Esso Extras loyalty program, we are offering customers exclusive benefits and the chance to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Fans who would like the opportunity to win tickets to the 2026 NHL Global Series games in Düsseldorf can simply download the Esso Extras app and register,” said Falko Albrecht, Marketing Manager at Esso Deutschland GmbH.

2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland, a pair of games between the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks, will take place at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf on December 18 (7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET) and December 20, 2026 (2 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. ET). The 2026 NHL Global Series games in Germany continue the NHL's long-standing commitment to bringing regular-season hockey to European fans, marking the League's 13th season staging games in Europe. The 2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland will showcase the 51st and 52nd regular-season NHL games played outside North America. The games will mark the second and third ever NHL regular-season games played in Germany, with the first dating back to Oct. 8, 2011, when the Buffalo Sabres faced the Los Angeles Kings at O2 World in Berlin. For more information on this year’s event, click here.