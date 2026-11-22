Sunday in the Garden

The New York Rangers will try to win their fourth straight game and seventh in their past eight when they play the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden (12:30 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS). The Hurricanes (17-3-3) won 7-4 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Rangers (13-8-1) haven't played since Monday, when they won 3-1 against the Montreal Canadiens at the Garden. They've been hit with significant injuries with forward Pavel Dorofeyev expected to miss his second game with a lower-body injury. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is day to day. Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand was also placed on IR on Saturday with an upper-body injury that will keep him out for 2-3 months. However, defenseman Sean Durzi could be back in the lineup for the Rangers after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury. Max Sasson is expected to make his debut with the Rangers, who acquired the 26-year-old forward from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.