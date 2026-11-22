There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Lightning look to stay hot at home against Sabres
Stars seek fifth straight win; Oilers try to rebound against Blues
© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images
Hot at home
The Tampa Bay Lightning will go for their League-leading 11th home win when they play the Buffalo Sabres at Benchmark International Arena (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The Lightning (15-5-2) are 10-1-0 at home this season, tying the team record for fewest games to reach 10 home wins (10-0-1 in 2020-21). They haven't played since Thursday, when they beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 and became the first team this season to keep NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid off the score sheet. The Lightning stopped McDavid's 23-game point streak. The Sabres (9-10-4) lost 4-3 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, dropping to 1-5-1 since Nov. 8.
Drive for five
The Dallas Stars can extend their winning streak to five games when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins at American Airlines Center (7 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SN-PIT, TVAS). The Stars (14-6-2) are coming off two wins in three nights in Las Vegas, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 both times; in overtime on Tuesday and in a shootout on Thursday. They had to come back late in the third period to force overtime in both games. Stars forwards Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson each has six points during the win streak and forward Wyatt Johnston has a four-game goal streak. The Penguins (7-13-2) have lost three in a row and eight of 10 (2-7-1).
Sunday in the Garden
The New York Rangers will try to win their fourth straight game and seventh in their past eight when they play the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden (12:30 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS). The Hurricanes (17-3-3) won 7-4 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Rangers (13-8-1) haven't played since Monday, when they won 3-1 against the Montreal Canadiens at the Garden. They've been hit with significant injuries with forward Pavel Dorofeyev expected to miss his second game with a lower-body injury. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is day to day. Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand was also placed on IR on Saturday with an upper-body injury that will keep him out for 2-3 months. However, defenseman Sean Durzi could be back in the lineup for the Rangers after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury. Max Sasson is expected to make his debut with the Rangers, who acquired the 26-year-old forward from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
Closing time
The Oilers, despite consecutive losses, can still close their six-game road trip with four wins by defeating the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, SNW, SN1). The Oilers (17-5-3) lost 7-4 against the Hurricanes on Saturday, when they were outshot 36-15, after having a six-game winning streak end in a 3-1 loss against the Lightning on Thursday. Edmonton's penalty kill has been leaky the past two games, giving up four goals on eight chances. The Oilers also might not have Zach Hyman, who left the game in Carolina because of a migraine, coach Mike Babcock said. His status after traveling to St. Louis is not clear.
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Blue streak
The Blues certainly won't be pushovers on home ice against the Oilers. They're coming off a 9-6 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and have a chance to run their season-long winning streak to four games. St. Louis (12-9-2) has scored 22 goals in the past three games, including eight against the Anaheim Ducks and nine against the Devils. That's more goals than the Blues scored in their previous 10 games (19). Forwards Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each have nine points in the past three games.
The schedule
Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS)
Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)
Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, SNW, SN1)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars (7 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SN-PIT, TVAS)
Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks (8 p.m. ET; SNP, CHSN)