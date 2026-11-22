Matthew Knies, who played his first game back in Toronto since being traded to the Blue Jackets by the Maple Leafs on Sept. 28, tied it 3-3 at 15:40 of the third period when he gloved down a backhanded clearing attempt from William Nylander in the slot and immediately shot high blocker.

Just 52 seconds later, Zach Werenski, who also had an assist, skated in from the blue line after Adam Fantilli won an offensive zone face-off, cut into the slot and backhanded a shot past Anthony Stolarz’s glove to give Columbus a 4-3 lead at 16:32.

Knies and Fantilli each had a goal and an assist, and Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-12-0), who have won two in a row after losing their previous five.

Knies had 160 points (67 goals, 93 assists) in 240 games with the Maple Leafs from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Auston Matthew, Jake McCabe and Teddy Blueger scored and Stolarz made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs (8-14-3), who are 0-8-1 in their past nine.

Matthews put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 18:38 of the first period on the power play when he took a pass from John Tavares, who was in the left corner, and shot over Talbot’s glove from the right hashmarks.

The Blue Jackets tied it 1-1 at 19:43 when Damon Severson shot glove side from below the left dot after taking a touch pass from Kent Johnson.

The Maple Leafs responded 12 seconds later to go up 2-1 at 19:55. Jack Roslovic fed a pass into the high slot from the sideboards to Jake McCabe, who shot glove side through traffic.

Blueger pushed it to 3-1 at 5:10 of the second period when he jammed in a loose puck in the goal crease after Dakota Mermis’s shot was blocked by Dante Fabbro.

Fantilli cut it to 3-2 at 15:26 on the power play when he took a pass from Knies and shot past a scrambling Stolarz at the top of the right circle.