Sandis Vilmanis scored the go-ahead goal with 3:18 remaining in the third period, making it 4-3 by sweeping in a loose puck after Bennett’s shot was blocked.

Vilmanis added an assist, Seth Jones had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves for the Panthers (13-8-3). They tied a franchise record with six hat tricks in a season, having also scored that many in 2021-22.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Jiri Kulich and Jack Quinn also scored for the Sabres (9-10-4). Alex Lyon made 26 saves.

Bennett gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 3:00 of the first period. He took a pass from Vilmanis above the left circle, pulled the puck away from Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and beat Lyon on the far side.

Kulich tied it 1-1 at 9:56. Zach Benson took a cross-ice pass from Thompson on the left side and feathered a feed ahead to Kulich in the slot, where he skated in on Markstrom, deked the goalie and scored inside the left post.

Quinn gave Buffalo its first lead of the game, making it 2-1 at 5:10 of the second period after Florida failed to clear the puck out of its zone. Quinn got the puck at the point, and his low wrist shot skipped past Markstrom.

Bennett quickly tied it 2-2, scoring with a wrist shot through traffic at 5:28.

Bennett then put the Panthers in front 3-2 at 48 seconds of the third, completing the hat trick with a short-handed goal. Jones sent a cross-ice pass from the half-wall to Bennett, and he one-timed it past Lyon from the top of the slot for first career short-handed goal.

Thompson scored at 8:49 to pull Buffalo even at 3-3, driving to the right face-off circle and scoring with a wrist shot to the near side.