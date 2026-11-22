Matvei Michkov's shot from outside the right circle rebounded off of Jacob Fowler, and Sean Couturier got a touch on it in front before Cates jumped on the loose puck and buried it past the goalie's backdoor.

Denver Barkey had a goal and an assist, Owen Tippett had two assists and Dan Vladar made 20 saves for Philadelphia (9-11-6), which won its third straight and tied its longest winning streak of the season (Oct. 17-21).

Zachary Bolduc and Owen Beck each scored in the third period, and Fowler made 16 saves for Montreal (14-6-4), which had won consecutive games.

It was the Canadiens’ third regulation loss in their past five games following a 12-game point streak (9-0-3).

The Flyers were up 3-1 entering the third period before allowing two goals to tie it 3-3 within a 1:14 span. Bolduc made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 4:12 before Beck evened it at 5:26, getting the stretch pass from Jake Evans and shooting past Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim in stride inside the left post.

Christian Dvorak scored at 10:09 of the first period to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead when he redirected Cam York's point shot past Fowler's glove.

Just 16 seconds later, Oliver Kapanen tied it 1-1 at 10:25 when he put away a rebound of Arber Xhekaj’s shot from the point.

Barkey put the Flyers up 2-1 at 3:18 of the second period. Tippett stripped the puck from Montreal defenseman Noah Dobson before skating in on the rush, toe dragging around Kaiden Guhle's stick and setting up Barkey with the no-look backhand feed. Barkey drove through the slot to score into an open right side.

Rasmus Ristolainen made it 3-1 at 7:32. Barkey skated it around the back of the net before passing to Ristolainen for the snap shot from the point over Fowler's blocker.