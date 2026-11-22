DETROIT -- Ondrej Palat scored twice for the New York Islanders, who extended their point streak to seven games with a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
Palat scores twice for Islanders in win against Red Wings
New York extends point streak to seven; Detroit has lost seven of eight
Simon Holmstrom also scored to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high seven games for New York (11-6-5), which is 4-0-3 during its run. Matthew Schaefer had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves.
“We did a lot of good team stuff tonight,” Islanders coach Peter DeBoer said. “A big difference in the game was Palat getting two goals on the fourth line with Casey (Cizikas) and (Jean-Gabriel Pageau).”
For the Islanders, the game was also a celebration of Cizikas, who played in his 1,000th NHL game, all of which have come with New York. He had family in attendance, his children read the team's starting lineup, and the Red Wings honored him during a TV timeout.
“This was just a really nice night,” said Cizikas, who hit the goal post twice and finished with an assist and a plus-2 rating in 14:56 of ice time. “Getting two points was massive for us.”
Emmitt Finnie and Alex DeBrincat scored for Detroit (8-12-3), which has lost seven of its past eight games. John Gibson made 18 saves.
“I thought we checked well and kept them to 21 shots, but the same problems arise,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “We’re short on offense.”
Detroit took a 1-0 lead at 8:39 of the first period. Marco Kasper’s shot from along the left boards hit the side of the net and caromed off end boards back out front, where Finnie reacted quicker than Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli to chip it past Sorokin.
“Marco was trying put the puck on net and we got a good bounce,” Finnie said. “We know our boards are pretty lively, so you are ready for plays like that.”
Palat tied it 1-1 at 9:10 of the second period, deflecting Ben Hutton’s shot over Gibson’s glove.
“We had some bad luck on that goal,” McLellan said. “It ricocheted around and ended up in our net.”
The Islanders killed a penalty early in the third period, and Holmstrom then gave them a 2-1 lead at 3:26. His initial pass for Maccelli couldn't be handled, but Maccelli got control of the puck behind the net and passed back out to Holmstrom, who scored into an open net from the left circle.
Holmstrom has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during his point streak.
Keegan Kolesar nearly tied the game at 13:00, but Sorokin lunged across the crease to make a glove save.
Palat scored just 21 seconds after that to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead. Schaefer's initial shot hit the post after deflecting off Cizikas, and Palat lifted the rebound in over Gibson.
“We got that big kill at the start of the third and we got rolling from there,” Schaefer said. “They got a wonky goal, but we hung on for a big win.”
DeBrincat made it 3-2 at 13:50, scoring glove side through traffic, but Sorokin made two more saves and got key blocks from Cizikas and Schaefer in the final 69 seconds to preserve the win for New York.
“I think the end of the game was a tribute to Casey, because those moments are how he has made his living for all these years,” DeBoer said. “He’s on the ice for two of our goals and then he makes the big block at the end.
“A thousand games is an accomplishment that needs to be celebrated.”
NOTES: Cizikas was selected by the Islanders in the fourth round (No. 92) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He has 285 points (125 goals, 160 assists) in those 1,000 games. ... The Red Wings only got 20 of their 65 shot attempts on net.