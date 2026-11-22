Emmitt Finnie and Alex DeBrincat scored for Detroit (8-12-3), which has lost seven of its past eight games. John Gibson made 18 saves.

“I thought we checked well and kept them to 21 shots, but the same problems arise,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “We’re short on offense.”

Detroit took a 1-0 lead at 8:39 of the first period. Marco Kasper’s shot from along the left boards hit the side of the net and caromed off end boards back out front, where Finnie reacted quicker than Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli to chip it past Sorokin.

“Marco was trying put the puck on net and we got a good bounce,” Finnie said. “We know our boards are pretty lively, so you are ready for plays like that.”

Palat tied it 1-1 at 9:10 of the second period, deflecting Ben Hutton’s shot over Gibson’s glove.

“We had some bad luck on that goal,” McLellan said. “It ricocheted around and ended up in our net.”

The Islanders killed a penalty early in the third period, and Holmstrom then gave them a 2-1 lead at 3:26. His initial pass for Maccelli couldn't be handled, but Maccelli got control of the puck behind the net and passed back out to Holmstrom, who scored into an open net from the left circle.

Holmstrom has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during his point streak.

Keegan Kolesar nearly tied the game at 13:00, but Sorokin lunged across the crease to make a glove save.

Palat scored just 21 seconds after that to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead. Schaefer's initial shot hit the post after deflecting off Cizikas, and Palat lifted the rebound in over Gibson.

“We got that big kill at the start of the third and we got rolling from there,” Schaefer said. “They got a wonky goal, but we hung on for a big win.”