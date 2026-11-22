Nick Foligno put Minnesota ahead 3-2 at 18:02 of the third with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

After the Canucks pulled Leevi Merilainen for the extra attacker, Brock Boeser's wrist shot from the left circle deflected off the skate of Wild defenseman Brock Faber through the crease to Rossi, who scored his second goal to tie it 3-3 at 18:37.

Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal of the shootout for Vancouver.

Zeev Buium scored, and Boeser extended his point streak to a career high 10 games with three assists for the Canucks (6-18-1), who have won three of their past four games after only winning once in the previous 18 (1-16-1). Merilainen made 22 saves.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild (17-3-5), who had their win streak end at five, but have points in 14 straight games (11-0-3) since their last loss in regulation, 2-1 at the Calgary Flames on Oct. 22. Jesper Wallstedt made 21 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov had two assists to extend his point streak to 14 games (seven goals, 21 assists), tying the Minnesota franchise record for longest point streak in a season that he previously set from Nov. 9 to Dec. 9, 2022.

Each team was missing a key player.

Quinn Hughes was sent back to Minnesota to be reevaluated after leaving a 4-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:57 of the third period following a hit from Flames forward Adam Klapka.

Vancouver was without forward Elias Pettersson, who is day to day with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss the next two games.

Boldy put the Wild ahead 1-0 at 8:58 of the second, taking a backhand pass from Kaprizov below the goal line and quickly snapping a shot under the blocker arm of Merilainen from the right hash mark.

Rossi tied it 1-1 on the power play at 13:13 by deflecting a hard pass from Filip Hronek at the point over the blocker-side pad of Wallstedt from the left slot, but the Wild retook the lead just over one minute later.

Kaprizov circled behind the net before making a centering pass that deflected off the skate of Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn at the side of the net and right to Spurgeon alone in the slot for a quick shot past a sprawling Merilainen to make it 2-1 at 14:25.

Buium scored his first goal of the season 30 seconds into the third period to tie it 2-2 when his point shot bounced off Kaprizov’s stick and beat a screened Wallstedt along the ice.

Merilainein kept the game tied when he robbed Boldy with a sliding left-pad save 44 seconds into overtime.