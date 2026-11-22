Dmitry Orlov had three assists for the Sharks (11-12-2), who have won four of their past six games (4-1-1). Michael Misa and Nolan Allan also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

Kaapo Kakko had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (10-9-1), who are 1-4-0 in their past five games. Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves.

Kakko put the Kraken up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 5:57 of the first period. Ryker Evans skated into a big rebound in the left circle and had his slap shot deflect off Kakko over Nedeljkovic's blocker.

Misa quickly tied the game 1-1 at 6:26. Freddy Gaudreau couldn't hold the puck in at the right point, allowing Misa to skate into it in at center ice, race down the wing, and beat Grubauer over his blocker with a snap shot.

Allan put the Sharks ahead 2-1 at 10:29. Stenberg passed the puck to the point after a face-off in the left circle, and Allan skated across the blue line before firing a wrist shot that deflected in off Kraken forward Matty Beniers' stick in the high slot.

Ty Dellandrea thought he gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead at 15:19, but the Kraken successfully challenged the play for goaltender interference.

However, Celebrini did make it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 16:31. Orlov moved the puck from the point to Celebrini at the top of the right circle for a one-timer that beat Grubauer glove side.

Stenberg put the Sharks up 4-1 with another power-play goal at 7:47 of the second period. Orlov's wrist shot from the point hit Grubauer in the chest and fell to his right, where Stenberg tapped it past the goalie's right pad.

Beniers cut it to 4-2 at 11:02. Mackie Samoskevich skated down the right wing and sent a cross-crease pass to the left post, where Beniers tapped it past Nedeljkovic's right pad.

Ryan Winterton made it 4-3 at 16:58. Brandon Montour threw the puck toward the front of the net from the left corner, and Jacob Melanson reached out with one hand and stopped it for Winterton, who scored short side from the edge of the left circle.