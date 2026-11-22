Struble, who also had an assist, broke a 3-3 tie at 3:31 of the third period, burying Steven Stamkos’ failed wraparound attempt before Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov could locate the puck.

The defenseman has scored four goals – already an NHL career high -- in 19 games with Nashville since being traded from the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 10.

Jonathan Marchessault also had a goal and an assist, and Brady Skjei had two assists for the Predators (12-6-5), who had lost two straight games. Juuse Saros made 20 saves, and Justus Annunen made two saves while Saros had a skate blade repaired midway through the first period.

Samuel Girard, Andrei Kuzmenko and Hendrix Lapierre scored for the Penguins (7-13-2), who have lost three straight in regulation and eight of their past 10 (2-7-1). Murashov made with 25 saves.

Girard put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 3:58 of the first period. Tommy Novak dished a pass from the slot to the point, where Girard walked in to the top of the circle then scored on a slap shot into the upper right corner of the net.

Kuzmenko’s first goal since joining Pittsburgh as a free agent on July 1 made it 2-0 at 16:18. He picked up a lateral pass from Egor Chinakhov, maneuvered around Struble and beat Saros with a wrist shot at point-blank range.

Marchessault trimmed Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-1 at 17:26 on a one-timer from the left side past Murashov.

Filip Forsberg’s wrist shot at 2:25 of the second period deflected off Murashov and into the net to tie it 2-2.

Reid Schaefer gave the Predators a 3-2 lead at 6:22 when he secured a loose puck near center ice, skated into the offensive zone and wired a wrist shot from inside the left face-off circle.

Lapierre fired a turnaround shot from the high slot to even the score 3-3 at 13:23.