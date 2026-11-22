The Chicago Blackhawks defenseman is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 17:34 of the second period in the Blackhawks' 4-3 overtime win at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. Kaiser received a match penalty on the play, which resulted in Pospisil exiting the game.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.