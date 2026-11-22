SALT LAKE CITY -- Sebastian Cossa made 29 saves, and the Utah Mammoth held off the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 win at Delta Center on Saturday.
Cossa makes 29 saves, Mammoth hold off Ducks
Cooley has goal, assist for Utah; Carlsson scores before leaving with upper-body injury for Anaheim
Logan Cooley scored and tallied an assist, and Vincent Trocheck and Andrew Peeke each scored for the Mammoth (12-9-3), who have earned points in four of their last five games (2-1-2).
Leo Carlsson and Ian Moore each scored, and Ville Husso made nine saves for the Ducks (11-12-1), who have lost three games in a row.
Carlsson, who exited the game with an upper-body injury at 3:29 of the second period following a collision along the boards, opened the scoring to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 6:26 of the first period, chipping the puck over the glove of Cossa.
Trocheck tied it 1-1 at 13:08, stealing the puck away from Moore in the Mammoth's offensive zone and sliding it past the left pad of Husso.
Peeke gave the Mammoth a 2-1 lead at 8:23 of the second period, snapping it past Husso's glove from the blue line thanks to a screen in front.
Cooley added an empty-net goal at 18:43 to push it to 3-1.
Moore scored at 19:48, firing a one-timer from the point that went past the glove of Cossa for the 3-2 final.