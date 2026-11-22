Barbashev tied it 4-4 after Tomas Hertl won a race to the puck in the right corner and spun to feed Barbashev in the high slot, where he buried a wrist shot high to the blocker side.

William Karlsson scored the lone goal of the shootout for Vegas.

Hertl and Brett Howden each had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner also scored for the Golden Knights (14-6-5), who had lost four in a row (0-2-2). Jack Eichel had two assists, and Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist for the Jets (11-9-4), who have lost two of three (1-1-1) after winning six straight. Morgan Barron had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

Mark Scheifele scored his 380th NHL goal to pass Dale Hawerchuk (379) for the most in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise history. Scheifele became the third active player to lead a franchise in goals, assists and points, joining Alexander Barkov (Florida Panthers) and Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals).

Adam Lowry scored 29 seconds into the first period to make it 1-0 Winnipeg when he tipped Elias Salomonsson’s wrist shot over Hart’s pad and under the bar.

Howden then tied it 1-1 8:18. Eichel won a face-off inside the Winnipeg zone directly to Howden, who buried a one-timer five-hole on Skinner from the left circle.

Marner made it 2-1 Golden Knights at 9:45, jamming in the rebound from his own one-timer.

Viggo Bjorck evened the score 2-2 at 18:33, taking a lead pass in the Vegas offensive zone from Barron and beating Hart with a sharp-angle shot from the bottom edge of the left circle.

Hertl made it 3-2 Golden Knights at 9:51 of the second period after batting in a loose puck on the power play.

The goal was initially waved off, but after a review, it was determined that Winnipeg forward Alex Iafallo pushed Vegas forward Victor Olofsson into the net, which caused it to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line.

Scheifele tied it 3-3 at 14:36. Connor faked a shot from the left dot and slid it to Scheifele in the slot, who redirected it over Hart’s glove.

Connor put the Jets ahead at 4:05 of the third period. Neal Pionk tapped a loose puck to Connor, who turned and fired a wrist shot over Hart’s shoulder from the right circle.