MONTREAL -- The employees at the NHL's Montreal office hosted their annual charity ball hockey game at Le Rinque, a sporting complex located in the city's Mount Royal neighborhood on Friday.

Thanks to this event, as well as a silent auction held several days prior, the group raised nearly $7,000 ($10,000 in Canadian dollars), which will be donated to the V Foundation as part of the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

This was the fourth edition of the ball hockey game, organized by Gianni Fasulo, Jeffrey Martin, Mark Saminaden and Maxime Tellier.

The event came into being just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the efforts of Saminaden, who was looking for a way to get the Montreal office further involved in the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

"Everyone knows a family member, a friend or an acquaintance who's dealing with cancer, so this was our way of contributing," said Saminaden.