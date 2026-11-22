Neighbours, who has nine points in his past three games (one goal, eight assists), is the seventh Blues player to record five assists in a game, and the first since Torey Krug did it against the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 11, 2024.

Robert Thomas, Philip Broberg and Logan Mailloux each had a goal and two assists, Jonatan Berggren scored twice, and Brandon Carlo had a goal and an assist for the Blues (12-9-2), who have won three straight for the first time this season. Jordan Binnington made 37 saves.

Connor Hellebuyck was pulled in the first period after allowing goals on four consecutive shots. The goalie faced six shots in total and was replaced by Jake Allen, who allowed four goals on 16 shots for the Devils (15-8-0), who have lost two straight. Jesper Boqvist and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist, and Brett Pesce, Jack Hughes and Amadeus Lombardi each had two assists.

Carlo gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 1:51 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot through traffic from the right point. The Devils challenged the play for goalie interference on Jimmy Snuggerud, but the call on the ice was confirmed, resulting in a delay of game penalty.

Snuggerud then made it 2-0 during the ensuing power play at 2:13, burying a one-timer from the left circle.

Thomas pushed it to 3-0 at 5:53. Neighbours adjusted his body on a rush in the right circle to slide a backdoor pass to Thomas, who tapped the puck in with his backhand at the left post.

Boqvist made it 3-1 at 8:15. He scored blocker side from the right circle after Justin Barron couldn't clear the puck up the boards.

Broberg responded 48 seconds later, chasing Hellebuyck from the game with a one-timer from the slot that made it 4-1.

Timo Meier made it 4-2 at 17:06, scoring from in tight after Jack Hughes' initial shot was blocked by the stick of Pesce.

Luke Hughes then cut it to 4-3 at 18:33 of the first, scoring a power-play goal with a one-timer from above the circles.

Pavel Buchnevich made it 5-3 at 3:55 of the second period. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1, made a move to his forehand in tight, and slid the puck just across the goal line past Allen.

Connor Brown got the Devils to within 5-4 at 4:42. Lombardi stripped Barron of the puck in the right corner, and Rodrigues quickly passed to Brown for a shot from the circle that beat Binnington short side.

Mailloux answered back at 7:40, taking a drop pass from Neighbours on a rush and scoring short side with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to make it 6-4.

Mason McTavish scored a power-play goal to push it to 7-4 at 8:59, sliding the puck between Allen’s pads while cutting across the net on a partial break.

Berggren scored on a breakaway of his own at 1:07 of the third period to make it 8-4.

Rodrigues redirected Jonas Siegenthaler's shot from the left point to make it 8-5 at 3:52, and Declan Chisholm cut it to 8-6 with a quick snap shot from the left circle at 16:41.

Berggren scored an empty-net goal at 17:43 for the 9-6 final.