It was Lindholm’s third hat trick and first with the Bruins.

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy each had three assists for the Bruins (15-7-1), who won their second straight game. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves.

Dylan Strome and Jakob Chychrun each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-0), who have lost five straight. Charlie Lindgren made 16 saves.

Lindholm’s third goal put Boston in front 5-4 at 18:24 of the second period when he deflected Connor Clifton’s shot from the high slot. Lindholm then gave the Bruins a 6-4 lead at 4:07 of the third period by redirecting Pastrnak’s point shot.

Chychrun cut the deficit to 6-5 during a 5-on-3 power play at 15:28 before Fraser Minten’s empty-net goal at 18:34 made it a 7-5 final.

Tom Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 8:03 of the first period. His quick wrist shot from near the right wall beat a screened Swayman to the far post.

Boston tied it 1-1 at 12:42, scoring only five seconds into its first power play of the game when Lindholm redirected a Pastrnak pass.

Washington regained the lead 2-1 on Alex Tuch’s short-handed goal at 15:58. Geekie attempted a cross-ice pass to McAvoy, but Tuch poked it into the Capitals’ offensive zone, chased it down and beat Swayman high glove with a shot from the left circle.

Pastrnak tied it 2-2 at 2:01 of the second period, beating Lindgren with a quick wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

After Tanner Jeannot gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead on a deflection at 6:23, Lindholm increased it to 4-2 at 8:54. Geekie flipped the puck out of the defensive zone, and it landed perfectly at Lindholm’s feet just inside the blue line. He kicked it to his forehand and beat Lindgren.

The Capitals cut the deficit to 4-3 at 10:50 when Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a power-play goal from the high slot, and Strome tied it 4-4 by crashing the net and knocking home his own rebound at 14:08.