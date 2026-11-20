PENGUINS (7-12-2) at PREDATORS (11-6-5)
6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Tommy Novak
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov
Rutger McGroarty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Avery Hayes
Erik Karlsson -- Kaedan Korczak
Samuel Girard -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Spencer Stastney -- Kris Letang
Sergei Murashov
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Justin Brazeau, Declan Carlile
Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Nick Robertson (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer – Alexander Kerfoot -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Status report
Robertson, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. … Malkin, a center, is day to day and is not traveling on the Penguins' two-game road trip. ... Rust, a forward, practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday but remains on injured reserve. … Hayes was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... O’Reilly left Predators practice early on Friday; there was no immediate update on his status.