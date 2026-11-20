PENGUINS (7-12-2) at PREDATORS (11-6-5)

6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Tommy Novak

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Rutger McGroarty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Avery Hayes

Erik Karlsson -- Kaedan Korczak

Samuel Girard -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Spencer Stastney -- Kris Letang

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Justin Brazeau, Declan Carlile

Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Nick Robertson (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer – Alexander Kerfoot -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

Robertson, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. … Malkin, a center, is day to day and is not traveling on the Penguins' two-game road trip. ... Rust, a forward, practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday but remains on injured reserve. … Hayes was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... O’Reilly left Predators practice early on Friday; there was no immediate update on his status.