With the 2026-27 NHL season past the one-quarter mark, NHL.com’s fantasy staff identifies its top five candidates for various NHL Awards, as well as the Stanley Cup.
Futures watch: 2027 NHL Awards, Stanley Cup contenders
Fowler front-runner for Calder Trophy; Wild have candidates for multiple trophies
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NOTE: The following lists of contenders and longshots for various NHL Awards and the Stanley Cup are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz and will be updated regularly throughout the regular season. The Art Ross Trophy race has been excluded with Connor McDavid holding a considerable lead in the NHL point-scoring race.
Calder Trophy
1. Jacob Fowler, G, MTL
2. Cole Hutson, D, WSH
3. Ivar Stenberg, F, SJS
4. Gavin McKenna, F, TOR
5. Roman Kantserov, F, CHI
Key injury: James Hagens, F, BOS
Jack Adams Award
1. Mike Babcock, EDM
2. Marco Sturm, BOS
3. Sheldon Keefe, NJD
4. Travis Green, OTT
5. John Hynes, MIN
Longshot candidate: Andrew Brunette, NSH
Norris Trophy
1. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM
2. Matthew Schaefer, D, NYI
3. Quinn Hughes, D, MIN
4. Lane Hutson, D, MTL
5. Seth Jones, D, FLA
Key injury: Cale Makar, D, COL
Vezina Trophy
1. Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN
2. Connor Hellebuyck, G, NJD
3. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, CAR
4. Jake Oettinger, G, DAL
5. Jacob Fowler, G, MTL
Longshot candidate: Joel Hofer, G, STL
“Rocket” Richard Trophy
1. Leon Draisaitl, F, EDM
2. Cutter Gauthier, F, ANA
3. Kirill Kaprizov, F, MIN
4. Kyle Connor, F, WPG
5. Auston Matthews, F, TOR
Longshot candidate: Matt Boldy, F, MIN
Hart Trophy
1. Connor McDavid, EDM
2. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
3. Jack Hughes, NJD
4. Macklin Celebrini, SJS
5. Sebastian Aho, CAR
Key injury: Nathan MacKinnon, COL
Stanley Cup
1. Carolina Hurricanes
2. Minnesota Wild
3. Montreal Canadiens
4. Colorado Avalanche
5. Dallas Stars
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