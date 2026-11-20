With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's a good time to start thinking about gifts, and the NHL and NHLshop.com have you covered. From his and hers pajamas, to outerwear to gameday gear for the season, here are some can't-miss items that will bring joy to the hockey fans in your life.
NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide
From Hometown Remix jersey to outerwear, can't-miss items for hockey fans on your list
His and Hers Pajamas
Celebrate the season with his and hers matching pajamas! These two-piece pajama sets have a relaxed silhouette fit and will quickly become the ulitmate uniform for cheering on your team at home.
Zamboni Plush
The most important vehicle on the ice can now sit with you on the couch with this zamboni plush. Gift your little one this fun plush toy that has team logo graphics on each side and a plush foam filling to make the perfect cuddle buddy.
lululemon Tote Bag
Carry your gear in style with this lululemon retro canvas market tote. Crafted from durable 100% cotton canvas, this bag is roomy enough for everyday essentials and lets you show off your team spirit wherever you go.
Yeti 18oz Rambler Water Bottle
Show your team pride while you quench your thirst with this Yeti 18oz rambler water bottle. The durable stainless-steel build and double-wall vacuum insulation keep your drink at the perfect temperature for hours.
Kids Hometown Remix Jersey
Gift your youngest fan the limited edition Hometown Remix jersey this holiday season. Each jersey comes with thoughtful details that are innate to your team's hometown pride and culture.
New Era Cream Localized Stiched Hat
This 59FIFTY cap from New Era features an embroidered team logo and a chain-stitched graphic that pays homage to the local flavor of the team's home ice. With its precise, tailored fit, this cap delivers timeless style built for true supporters.
Wooden Nutcracker Statue
Make your home or desk festive with this wooden nutcracker statue. The statue is 12" tall and has a classically painted design with a touch of team pride.
Fleece Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
Bring style from the office to the game with this fleece quarter-zip sweatshirt. It's perfect for chilly commutes, brisk adventures around town, and cold evenings in the stands, making it an immediate favorite in your wardrobe.
Fall Color Pop Lacer Hoodie
Add some color pop to your fandom gear with this tried and true lacer hoodie staple. This soft fleece hoodie keeps you warm and comfortable throughout the entire season.
Starter Satin Varsity Jacket
This midweight satin varsity jacket is perfect for layering up on game day or elevating your everyday look. With a team logo on the left chest and the team name across the back, this jacket gives a bold display of your fandom in a chic way.
Casual Slip-On Shoes
When you need an easygoing option that still shows your team loyalty, grab these casual slip-on shoes from Hey Dude. Built with a solid canvas upper and a contrasting plaid heel, the relaxed design is both durable and stylishly laid-back.
T-shirt Bundle
Add a pair of new essential favorites to your wardrobe with this two-pack t-shirt set. Crafted from a breathable cotton-polyester blend, this bundle gives you a versatile combo that ensures you will always have a fresh option ready for every puck drop and power play.