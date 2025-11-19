Wedgewood thriving with Avalanche, could land spot with Canada at Olympics

That has happened, and if Wedgewood's performance so far this season doesn't put him high on Canada's Olympic list, he is at least worthy of being in the discussion, which is surprising considering his career path and a testament to what he has done as an unlikely No. 1 for the best team in the NHL.

Colorado leads the League with 13 wins and 31 points entering its game against the New York Rangers at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG, ALT).

"You're going to get talked about when you're putting up numbers and wins," Wedgewood said. "That's how I made it my World Juniors year (2012). I wasn't talked about at all, and then I think I went 13-2 to start that season."

At that point, Hockey Canada had to take notice of Wedgewood and what he was doing with Plymouth in the Ontario Hockey League. So, Wedgewood entered World Juniors selection camp with Mark Visentin, Louis Domingue and Tyler Bunz as the other goalies.

"I came out as the backup (to Visentin) and then took it over [as the starter]," said Wedgewood, who went 2-0-0 in the tournament and helped Canada take home the bronze medal.

He entered this season as the Avalanche's default No. 1 because of Mackenzie Blackwood's slow progression following offseason surgery for a lower-body injury.

Wedgewood started Colorado's first nine games and 11 of 12, going 7-1-2 with a 2.53 GAA and .900 save percentage.

Blackwood returned Nov. 1, but Wedgewood has not relinquished the No. 1 job, starting four of the Avalanche’s past seven games and going 4-0-0 with a 1.25 GAA and .956 save percentage. He signed a one-year contract on Nov. 13, keeping him in Colorado through next season.

Wedgewood could start in goal against the Rangers on Thursday. If he doesn't, he knows his next opportunity will come quickly, possibly two nights later when the Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators.

For a goalie who has played for five NHL teams and been a part of eight organizations, his start to this season has been well-earned and meaningful.

"I think everyone that knows me it's everything I've got every night, and I think my game has developed into the sense of it's a lot more consistent," Wedgewood said. "I know what I'm going to do every night as a game plan. The game is unpredictable, but I've really built a strong backbone in how I want to play and approach the position. Over the years, I've gotten a lot smarter."

Which brings Wedgewood back to the Olympic discussion. He's also smart enough to know there have been some rumblings about his potential opportunity and why Canada should be looking at him.

He has some thoughts.

"I play behind a really good team in the NHL and it's going to be a really good team going to the Olympics, obviously an even better team than what we have, believe it or not," Wedgewood said. "And, also, the backup role."

Wedgewood's numbers may beg the question, why not look at him as a starter going into the Olympics? But he's realistic and he sees the benefits of going to Italy in February in the same role he knows quite well.

It's part of an unofficial and unsolicited sales pitch he gave on the podcast.

"If you need a guy to play a game, I've done that my whole career," Wedgewood said. "You sit there for a week and a half, you come in and you need a performance. It's not just a one-trick pony with guys being starters only and need to be the guy; it's a reliever call sometimes, and I've been able to prove I can do that."

If Hockey Canada has taken notice, the powers that be have surely thought of that too.

"To be in the conversation is cool enough," Wedgewood said, "and obviously if it's an opportunity to get there they'll get everything I've got, for sure."