NHL On Tap: Avalanche can become 1st to playoffs, Makar nearing 500 points

Ovi time

Speaking of milestones, another one awaits NHL all-time leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin. The 40-year-old forward needs one more score to reach 1,000 combined goals between the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, truly one of the more incredible feats in the history of the game, and join Wayne Gretzky (1,016) as the only ones to achieve it. Ovechkin, who has scored 922 times in the regular season and 77 times in the postseason, can hit that prestigious mark when his Washington Capitals (34-27-8) host the New Jersey Devils (35-31-2) at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, SNP, SNE). At the same time there will be plenty of intrigue to see what Capitals rookie Cole Hutson, 21 years younger than Ovechkin, can do for an encore after his NHL debut on Wednesday. The 19-year-old defenseman scored a goal and led all Washington defensemen with three shots in his first game, a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators. Not bad for someone who just signed an entry level contract on Sunday. “He looks unreal. It was fun to watch,” Cole’s brother Lane, a defenseman with the Montreal Canadiens and 2025 recipient of the Calder Trophy voted as the NHL’s top rookie, said Thursday. The Capitals and Devils each remain mathematically in the hunt for a playoff spot, though their respective chances are fading; Washington is eight points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, with New Jersey 12 behind.