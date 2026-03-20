Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 20

Avalanche can become 1st team to punch postseason ticket

Avs-celebrate

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 20:

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET on CHSN, KTVD, ALT).

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