Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 20

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 20:
WESTERN CONFERENCE
The Colorado Avalanche will clinch a playoff berth:
If they get at least one point against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET on CHSN, KTVD, ALT).
Avalanche can become 1st team to punch postseason ticket
© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI
Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 20:
The Colorado Avalanche will clinch a playoff berth:
If they get at least one point against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET on CHSN, KTVD, ALT).