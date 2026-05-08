Burns recalls days with Wild before facing them in Game 3 with Avalanche

The 41-year-old has played 1,007 consecutive regular-season games, second in NHL history to former forward Phil Kessel (1,064). He has 945 points (273 goals, 672 assists) in 1,579 career games with the Wild, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes and Avalanche, and 81 points (24 goals, 57 assists) in 141 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Burns had 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 82 regular-season games this season and has an assist in six playoff games. He averaged 18:53 of ice time per game in the regular season and is at 18:05 this postseason.
Burns has advanced to the Stanley Cup Final once, with the Sharks in 2015-16, when they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.
But let’s go back to where it all began for Burns, whom the Wild selected in the first round (No. 20) of the 2003 NHL Draft.
“Just being also another young guy with him there, he was obviously a character guy,” said former defenseman Nick Schultz, Burns’ teammate with Minnesota from 2003-11. “Guys loved being around him. He always comes to the rink in a good mood, he’s such a happy-go-lucky guy and those are the people you want to be around.
“He was such a fun guy to be around and open to anything and everything, trying anything. Anything he did, I feel he was in on it, 100 percent. Everyone’s heard about him being afraid of snakes to having a bunch of snakes. He’s self-taught playing guitar, then all of a sudden he has six guitars. He’s kind of all in on everything. If someone said, ‘You can’t do this,’ he’s like, ‘Yes I can.’ I feel he’s got that mindset a little bit.”