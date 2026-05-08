Burns recalls days with Wild before facing them in Game 3 with Avalanche

Tom Reid, the Wild’s radio color analyst since 2002, said he noticed Burns’ potential immediately.

“I remember saying to Bob Kurtz my broadcast partner, I said, ‘You know what? This kid is going to be a stud. I mean, this kid is going to be a superstar.’ He was the best player on the ice between the two teams,” Reid said. “Now it was preseason, I get it, so you’re having a lot of unknowns also playing. But he was just all over the ice. He’s big (6-foot-5, 228 pounds), he’s strong and he’s a child in a man’s body, and I say that in a very respectful way because he enjoys everything. I don’t think there’s anything in life he doesn’t enjoy.”

Burns enjoyed playing for legendary former forward and coach Jacques Lemaire from 2003-09. The first feeling Burns had being around Lemaire, however, was a little different than joy.

“At the time, he was pretty scary to me, very intimidating,” Burns said. “Scary to be kind of close to and he had that aura about him that was just special. I can still remember being young and coming up and he would take me out early and do shooting lessons to work on my shot and, his shot was still good and accurate. I was embarrassed. I was like, ‘This guy’s crushing me every day.’ Then with the scratches we would play against him, Mario (Tremblay and Mike Ramsey, Wild assistant coaches). You were trying to survive. Mario was trying to kill you, Jacques was still so good.

“I don’t think I realized how much they cared at the time because I was so scared of them a little bit. The knowledge of the game from him was so evident and he was so involved in it, and as an 18-year-old coming in he spent a lot of time with me. Mario and ‘Rammer,’ too. All those guys were so good for me, even at the time if I didn’t realize it because of the fear a little bit.”