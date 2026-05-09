Marner has natural hat trick, Golden Knights top Ducks in Game 3 of West 2nd Round

Brayden McNabb’s short-handed goal extended it to 2-0 at 12:13. The Ducks were on their second power play when Marner picked off a pass in the Anaheim zone and sped the other way. Marner pulled up above the left circle and dropped a pass for McNabb, who skated into the same circle before scoring with a snap shot over Dostal's left pad and under his glove.

Marner’s power-play goal with five seconds left pushed it to 3-0 when he scored on his own rebound from the side of the crease.

“It wasn't a great start," Ducks forward Alex Killorn said. "They score in the first five minutes and then they get a PK goal and then that goal on the power play with five seconds left. It's tough to win a game when you put yourself in spots like that.”

Marner’s second goal of the game made it 4-0 at 9:19 of the second period. He received a pass as he skated through the right circle and waited out Husso before tucking the puck into the net from in close.

“(Marner) is very confident in what he brings," Tortorella said. "You know, people give him (stuff) all the time about playoffs and this and that, and I don’t think it bothers him a lick. He just plays. He’s a hockey player, and I’m glad he's doing some things for us.”

Marner completed the natural hat trick at 17:56 to extend it to 5-0, bringing the puck out from behind the Anaheim net and scoring short side from the bottom of the left circle.

Marner leads all skaters in points this postseason with 13 (six goals, seven assists).

"I try to always be an energizer guy," Marner said. "A guy that goes out there and brings a lot of passion and energy to games. Obviously, I always want the puck on my tape. I want to try to make the plays."

Sennecke made it 5-1 at 6:30 of the third period when he beat Hart to a rebound in the crease by diving in and pushing the puck into the net.