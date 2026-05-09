Ducks doomed by slow start in Game 3 loss in Western 2nd Round

It was the 13th time this season goalie Lukas Dostal gave up a goal on the first shot he faced. He let the first one past him in Game 4 and Game 5 in the first round against the Edmonton Oilers and 10 times in the regular season.

Dostal made five saves in the first period and was replaced by Ville Husso to start the second. Dostal’s status as the Game 4 starter here on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS) is not guaranteed according to Quenneville.

“It wasn’t a great start, they score inside the first (two) minutes and then they get a PK and then that goal on the power play with whatever it was, five seconds left, it’s tough to win a game when you put yourself in spots like that,” Ducks forward Alex Killorn said. “Some mistakes that we made was not typical of our team, but it’s a seven-game series, they played well tonight I give them credit.”

Going into the playoffs after a seven-season absence and upsetting the Oilers in six games in the first round, the Ducks went into the series against the Golden Knights feeling as though they were playing with house money.

But the deeper they go, the more the pressure increases due to the weight of expectations.

Anaheim knew that going into Game 3.

“I think it’s slowly increasing because the games mean just so much more,” Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke said Friday morning. “Every next game is the biggest game of the year. We all feel that weight in here but at the same time, we all worked for that and prepared for that.”

Now, facing real adversity for the first time in the playoffs, the Ducks are already looking ahead at the next game. It’s close to a must-win, as Anaheim does not want to fall behind 3-1 in the series with Game 5 back in Vegas on Tuesday.

“We’ll take the lessons from this one, leave the mistakes and improve and respond,” Ducks forward Chris Kreider said. “Give them credit, they played a good first period, we just have to have a better start.”