Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 8

Henrik Lundqvist shared another sweet moment with one of his NHL goalie fans. The retired New York Rangers goalie asked Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal who he looked up to as a kid after Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round. “Me personally when I was growing up, I always looked up to the guys in my hometown team…but once I got older, I was actually watching you and watching Carey Price. It’s pretty cool to talk to you,” Dostal said with a smile. The response caught Lundqvist off guard.

Later, Dostal was asked by TNT host Liam McHugh how his suit game was compared to Lundqvist. Dostal responded he didn’t think his suit game would ever catch up to the retired goalie’s.

Ranking: Always meet your idols