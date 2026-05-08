Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 8
© Carolina Hurricanes/NHL on TNT
The “Good Ol Canadian Boys” are back on the short shifts power rankings list for the third (?), fourth (?) time…we’ve lost count. On Monday, Seth Jarvis’ friends sounded the siren before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center. Jarvis’ buddies, who went viral last year for driving from Winnipeg to Boston for the 4 Nations Face-Off, brought good luck to the Hurricanes forward. In the third period, Jarvis tied the game 2-2 which caused his friends to go wild in the stands.
Ranking: Good ol' time
Macklin Celebrini surprised a young San Jose Sharks fan this week. Recently, a toddler named Carson had a Celebrini-themed birthday party to celebrate turning 4 years old. The Sharks forward got wind of the party after it went viral on social media and spent a special belated birthday message to the toddler. Carson responded by saying the Sharks forward “made his birthday.”
Ranking: Jaw-some birthday present
Nathan MacKinnon made his captain blush on Tuesday. After the Colorado Avalanche’s Game 2 win over the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference Second Round, Nathan MacKinnon was asked what makes Gabriel Landeskog such a great captain. “It’s just a void you can’t fill,” MacKinnon said. “We waited a long time for him to come back and it was worth the wait.” MacKinnon kept going, singing the Avalanche captain’s praises as a person which was too much for Landeskog. “That’s enough,” Landeskog chimed in and earned a laugh from the room.
Ranking: Aw shucks
Henrik Lundqvist shared another sweet moment with one of his NHL goalie fans. The retired New York Rangers goalie asked Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal who he looked up to as a kid after Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round. “Me personally when I was growing up, I always looked up to the guys in my hometown team…but once I got older, I was actually watching you and watching Carey Price. It’s pretty cool to talk to you,” Dostal said with a smile. The response caught Lundqvist off guard.
Later, Dostal was asked by TNT host Liam McHugh how his suit game was compared to Lundqvist. Dostal responded he didn’t think his suit game would ever catch up to the retired goalie’s.
Ranking: Always meet your idols