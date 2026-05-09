Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Golden Knights regain lead on Ducks

What We Learned

Here are key takeaways from Friday:

Scoring early = scoring often

Fast starts are normally keys to success during the regular season, but the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens are taking it to the extreme through the first two games of this second-round series. In Game 1, a 4-2 Sabres win, Buffalo opened the scoring just 4:31 in on a Josh Doan goal, then widened the margin to 2-0 at 13:26 and did not trail the rest of the way. In Game 2 on Friday, the roles were reversed; the Canadiens rocketed out of the gates with two goals in the first 4:27 in a 5-1 win. Obviously it’s never a good thing to fall behind, but that’s especially been the case here. These teams skate fast and are dangerous in transition. When teams fall behind and start to push in this series, the opponent proves lethal by scooping up loose pucks and creating odd-man rushes the other way. It’s been the case through the first two games; we’ll see if the same holds true with the series shifting to Montreal for Games 3 and 4. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer