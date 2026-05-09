The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Saturday, May 9:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Golden Knights regain lead on Ducks
Canadiens use fast start to even series with Sabres
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
The scores
Eastern Conference Second Round
Canadiens 5, Sabres 1 -- Series tied 1-1
Western Conference Second Round
Golden Knights 6, Ducks 2 -- VGK leads series 2-1
Games on Saturday
Eastern Conference Second Round
Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers (6 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) -- Game 4 (CAR leads series 3-0)
Western Conference Second Round
Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS, CBC) -- Game 3 (COL leads series 2-0)
What We Learned
Here are key takeaways from Friday:
Scoring early = scoring often
Fast starts are normally keys to success during the regular season, but the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens are taking it to the extreme through the first two games of this second-round series. In Game 1, a 4-2 Sabres win, Buffalo opened the scoring just 4:31 in on a Josh Doan goal, then widened the margin to 2-0 at 13:26 and did not trail the rest of the way. In Game 2 on Friday, the roles were reversed; the Canadiens rocketed out of the gates with two goals in the first 4:27 in a 5-1 win. Obviously it’s never a good thing to fall behind, but that’s especially been the case here. These teams skate fast and are dangerous in transition. When teams fall behind and start to push in this series, the opponent proves lethal by scooping up loose pucks and creating odd-man rushes the other way. It’s been the case through the first two games; we’ll see if the same holds true with the series shifting to Montreal for Games 3 and 4. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer
Ducks have work to do
The Anaheim Ducks looked like the better team in the first two games of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights, getting a split on the road. But they were outclassed in Game 3 on Friday, falling behind just 1:06 into the game and never recovering. They gave up an even-strength goal, a short-handed goal and a power-play goal in the first period in a 6-2 loss. A Vegas team that looked slower than Anaheim in the first two games controlled most of the play, and only a few late goals by the Ducks made the score somewhat respectable. Anaheim, which had been 3-0 at home this postseason, will need to find some answers quickly to avoid going back to Vegas down 3-1. -- Bill Price, NHL.com Editor-in-Chief
In Case You Missed It
Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:
FLYERS vs. HURRICANES
3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Flyers, Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round
Ehlers showing 'a little different flair' with Hurricanes 1 win from Eastern Final
Flyers believe experience can help them climb out of 3-0 hole against Hurricanes
CANADIENS vs. SABRES
Newhook, Canadiens ease past Sabres in Game 2, even Eastern 2nd Round
‘Relentless’ Newhook scores 2, fires up Canadiens in Game 2 win
Thompson ‘fighting it’ with Sabres, playoff struggles continue in Game 2
Miller bangs Sabres drum before Game 2 of Eastern Conference 2nd Round
DUCKS vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Marner has natural hat trick, Golden Knights top Ducks in Game 3 of West 2nd Round
Ducks doomed by slow start in Game 3 loss in Western 2nd Round
Marner keeps focus on own voice in helping Golden Knights to series lead
Gudas could return for Ducks during series against Golden Knights
WILD vs. AVALANCHE
Burns recalls days with Wild before facing them in Game 3 with Avalanche
Wild penalty kill 'has to shape up' heading to Game 3 against Avalanche