‘Relentless’ Newhook scores 2, fires up Canadiens in Game 2 win

It was enthusiasm personified to the extreme.

Then, after talking the talk, the Canadiens forward went out on the ice and walked the walk in a 5-1 win.

In fact, it took the 25-year-old just 96 seconds after the opening face-off to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. By 4:47 of the second period he scored his second of the game to put Montreal up 3-0 en route to the decisive victory that tied the best-of-7 series.

On this night, Newhook was the poster boy for practicing what you preach.

“I think, as a group, we needed big effort tonight,” Newhook said when asked about his rah-rah addressing of the team. “You know, bounce back. Bounce forward game.

“And yeah, when you get the lineup read, you just try to supply some energy there early and just try to carry that into the game. And I think throughout the lineup … I think we were able to roll through our lines and deliver a pretty solid effort.

“It was a pretty big game here in Game 2.”