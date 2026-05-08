Wild penalty kill 'has to shape up' heading to Game 3 against Avalanche

It has been an ongoing issue for the Wild, though their penalty kill ranked fifth in the NHL (82.5 percent) from Christmas through the end of the regular season.

They were 60.0 percent on the PK in the first round against Dallas. The Wild won that series because they dominated at 5-on-5 and Wallstedt was outstanding with a 2.05 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

Minnesota managed to be even on the PK in Game 1 against Colorado despite the Avalanche scoring on one of their two power plays. Foligno scored a short-handed goal, matching Artturi Lehkonen's power-play goal.

But the unit went south again in Game 2, with Colorado getting two power-play goals; forward Gabriel Landeskog had one in the first period that gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead and center Nathan MacKinnon's in the third extended it to 4-1.

Landeskog scored on a one-timer from the slot with all kinds of space because no one rotated to him. MacKinnon scored with a one-timer from the left face-off circle because the Wild lost him on the in-zone set and couldn't find him in time.

"I just think there's some reads that I think we need to make that are communication errors, who is going at what time," Minnesota forward Nick Foligno said. "We know it's a big moment when a penalty kill comes up. We're a proud group and I think sometimes you overdo it. You can almost put yourself out of position because you're thinking about so many other things. … That's kind of what I've seen, it's been almost an overthought in some instances where we don't need to go at those times and they've capitalized."

It's more than the in-zone reads and lost battles on loose pucks.

The Wild are winning 63.6 percent of the face-offs when short-handed against the Avalanche after they won 37.5 percent against the Stars, but once they clear the puck down the ice, they're giving Colorado, with its double drop pass and elite talent rushing up the ice, space to enter the offensive zone with pace.

"We talked about that," Nick Foligno said. "That has to be an area we can stifle them a little bit. You take away a team's ability to break in and now they have to go down the ice three or four times, and now they're tired and they're not really executing as well as they need to."

Once in zone, the Avalanche are zipping the puck around, getting the Wild to chase, to do what Marcus Foligno called "bonehead stuff," which is never good when you're already a man short.

"There's a good amount of things that we needed to clean up," Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber said. "I think there's things in our rotations, things in our stand that weren't detailed enough and weren't consistent enough and weren't really drilled into everyone's head what exactly their job is. We've struggled at times with the PK in the past few years here, but we were top-five from January on. We were confident coming in. Things fall apart. Things change.

"I think we built a lot of confidence back up today in what our roles are, what we need to do and committing to that. We need it to change in order to turn this series around."