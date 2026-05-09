Marner keeps focus on own voice in helping Golden Knights to series lead

Karlsson said what makes it easy is he always knows where Marner is because he’s always talking, and his ability to distribute the puck.

“That’s a great part of his game. But also, he sees passes kind of that aren’t there,” Karlsson said, “but for him, they are. And he makes it work. I see now why he has been so successful in his career.”

Marner said talking on the ice is something he’s always done.

“I always try to be that energizer guy, a guy that goes out and brings a lot of passion and energy to games. And I always want the puck on my tape. I want to try to make plays. So I think being vocal and speaking about where we want to be, where we want the puck is very important, so I’m always trying to talk. I’m always trying to let people know where I am on the ice.

“I tell (Karlsson) and (Howden) the same thing, that if you’re open, if you’re in a place, let me know and I will get it to you as quick as I can.”

Marner was doing it all on Friday. He led Vegas forwards in time on ice with 23:07 and five shots on goal.

He and Howden have six goals each, which is tied with three other players for first in the NHL in the playoffs. He leads all players with 13 points.

As a comparison, Marner had six goals total in 31 games in his final three playoff runs in Toronto and 16 total points the past two postseasons.

But Toronto could never get past the second round of the playoffs. In fact, this is only the second time in his NHL career he’s been on a team with a 2-1 lead in the second round of the playoffs. The other was the Maple Leafs last season against the Florida Panthers, a series they lost in seven games.

After last season, he was the one member of that Maple Leafs core to leave Toronto, signing an eight-year, $96 million deal with them before being traded to Vegas.

But, Tortorella says, none of that matters to him. He’s not worried about what happened in Toronto and what people say about him. He’s just focused on getting the Golden Knights closer to a Stanley Cup.

“I think he’s very confident in what he brings,” Tortorella said. “You know, people give him (crap) all the time about playoffs this and that, and I don’t think it bothers him a lick.

“He just plays. He’s a hockey player and I’m glad he’s doing some things for us.”