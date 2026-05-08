3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Flyers, Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

(1M) Carolina Hurricanes at (3M) Philadelphia Flyers

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 4

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 3-0

6 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

PHILADELPHIA -- The Carolina Hurricanes can eliminate the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Second Round and advance to the conference final for the second straight season and third time in four seasons at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The Hurricanes are 7-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including wins in the first three games against the Flyers. They’re trying to focus on the smaller picture, though, and not think about what comes after their next win.

That approach served them well in the first round when they closed out the Ottawa Senators with a 4-2 victory in Game 4.

“Obviously, feeling very good we’re up 3-0 in the series,” Carolina forward Nikolaj Ehlers said Friday. “But that fourth one is the hardest one to get, and we know they're going to be ready to go tomorrow.”

The Hurricanes have trailed only once in their first seven games this postseason. That was when they fell behind 2-0 in the opening 4:41 in Game 2 against the Flyers before rallying to win 3-2 in overtime.

The Hurricanes are first in the playoffs in time leading (221 minutes, 47 seconds). It helps that they’ve allowed a League-low eight goals in their seven games.

“We're playing really hard,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We generally do that anyway, but I think we're getting by on some real good compete and effort and then some really good individual plays. You see on some of the goals, it's just really individual efforts. Our goaltending has been great.

“So, it's been kind of a little different every game, but that's kind of been the calling card, I think, in these playoffs is finding a way to get it done.”

Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 series are 212-4 (.981) all-time, including 3-0 in the 2026 playoffs. The Flyers faced long odds throughout this season, though, and qualified for the playoffs by finishing third in the Metropolitan Division. Then, they upset the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins in six games in the first round.

“Our approach is anytime you play an NHL playoff game, it's an opportunity,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. “This is our 10th playoff game. We have a chance to prolong our opportunity. That's the way you’ve got to look at it.”