NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 9 goals from breaking Gretzky's record, Capitals visit Ducks

Other Tuesday games

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN)

Adam Fantilli has 10 goals in his past 16 games for Columbus (31-24-8), which is four points behind New Jersey (34-25-6) for third in the Metropolitan. Cody Glass scored in his Devils debut, a 3-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The forward was traded to New Jersey by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN5, RDS)

Brady Tkachuk has seven points (six goals, one assist) on a six-game point streak for Ottawa (33-25-5), which has won three in a row, is 4-0-1 in its past five and holds the first wild card in the East. Philadelphia (27-30-8) has lost four straight.

Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS)

Vegas (38-19-6) leads the Pacific Division and won four in a row before a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. The Penguins (25-31-10) are 5-1-0 against the Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, ALT)

Nathan MacKinnon became the 100th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points in the Avalanche's 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. The center leads the NHL with 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 65 games this season and has 63 points (23 goals, 40 assists) in 50 games against the Wild. The Avalanche (39-24-2) are third in the Central Division. Minnesota (36-24-4) is four points behind Colorado and holds the first wild card in the Western Conference, six points ahead of the Calgary Flames.

New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG)

The Jets (44-17-4) are 2-3-1 since an 11-game winning streak. The Rangers (31-27-6) open a three-game road trip two points behind the Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the East.

Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP)

Montreal (30-27-6) is two points behind Columbus. Vancouver (29-23-11) is one point behind Calgary for the second wild card in the West.

New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN)

The Kings (33-20-9) have won two straight since an 0-3-2 stretch and are third in the Pacific, three points behind the second-place Edmonton Oilers. The Islanders (29-27-7) are 4-2-0 since a four-game losing streak and five points outside the playoff bubble in the East.

Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA)

Predators forward Steven Stamkos has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past three games and was named the NHL's Second Star for the week ending March 9. Nashville (24-32-7) has won three in a row. Macklin Celebrini has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past three games for San Jose (17-39-9).