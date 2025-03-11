Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 11 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one televised nationally in the United States and two in Canada.
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 9 goals from breaking Gretzky's record, Capitals visit Ducks
Hurricanes host Lightning looking for 5th straight win; Panthers play Bruins for 1st time since Marchand trade
© Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Games of the day
Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE)
Alex Ovechkin needs nine goals to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. The Capitals captain scored No. 886 in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, giving him 11 goals in his past 14 games. He has scored 12 goals in 26 games against the Ducks. Washington (42-14-8) has won four straight and leads the NHL with a .719 points percentage. Sam Colangelo has five goals during a four-game goal-scoring streak for Anaheim (28-28-7) after his recall from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Feb. 27.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+)
The Hurricanes moved on without Mikko Rantanen on Sunday. In a 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets, who are tied with the Capitals for first overall in points, they got a goal from Logan Stankoven, who they acquired from the Dallas Stars as part of the package for Rantanen before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday. They also got two goals from Mark Jankowski, who came from the Nashville Predators the same day. Now Carolina (38-22-4) hosts Tampa Bay (37-22-4), another team that was active ahead of the Deadline and hopes to make a run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes can extend their winning streak to five games and strengthen their hold on second in the Metropolitan Division. The Lightning are 12-2-1 in 15 games since Jan. 30 with forward Nikita Kucherov eight away from his fifth 100-point season in the League.
Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SN, TVAS)
Brad Marchand will not play for Florida. Though the forward is week to week with an upper-body injury, the former Boston captain is expected to be with the Panthers, who acquired him from the Bruins just before the Deadline. Florida (40-21-3) is on a six-game winning streak and leads the Atlantic Division. Boston (29-28-8) is one of four teams within four points of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
THE GR8 CHASE: Alex Ovechkin pursues Wayne Gretzky's record
Visit NHL.com/GR8Chase to watch classic milestone goals & highlights, read exclusive stories and more!
Other Tuesday games
Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN)
Adam Fantilli has 10 goals in his past 16 games for Columbus (31-24-8), which is four points behind New Jersey (34-25-6) for third in the Metropolitan. Cody Glass scored in his Devils debut, a 3-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The forward was traded to New Jersey by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN5, RDS)
Brady Tkachuk has seven points (six goals, one assist) on a six-game point streak for Ottawa (33-25-5), which has won three in a row, is 4-0-1 in its past five and holds the first wild card in the East. Philadelphia (27-30-8) has lost four straight.
Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS)
Vegas (38-19-6) leads the Pacific Division and won four in a row before a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. The Penguins (25-31-10) are 5-1-0 against the Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena.
Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, ALT)
Nathan MacKinnon became the 100th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points in the Avalanche's 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. The center leads the NHL with 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 65 games this season and has 63 points (23 goals, 40 assists) in 50 games against the Wild. The Avalanche (39-24-2) are third in the Central Division. Minnesota (36-24-4) is four points behind Colorado and holds the first wild card in the Western Conference, six points ahead of the Calgary Flames.
New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG)
The Jets (44-17-4) are 2-3-1 since an 11-game winning streak. The Rangers (31-27-6) open a three-game road trip two points behind the Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the East.
Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP)
Montreal (30-27-6) is two points behind Columbus. Vancouver (29-23-11) is one point behind Calgary for the second wild card in the West.
New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN)
The Kings (33-20-9) have won two straight since an 0-3-2 stretch and are third in the Pacific, three points behind the second-place Edmonton Oilers. The Islanders (29-27-7) are 4-2-0 since a four-game losing streak and five points outside the playoff bubble in the East.
Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA)
Predators forward Steven Stamkos has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past three games and was named the NHL's Second Star for the week ending March 9. Nashville (24-32-7) has won three in a row. Macklin Celebrini has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past three games for San Jose (17-39-9).