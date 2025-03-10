Marchand excited to join Panthers 'incredible group' after trade from Bruins

By George Richards
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Brad Marchand arrived at his introductory press conference Monday wearing a red pullover with the Florida Panthers logo on his chest, a blue Florida baseball cap pulled low.

When someone mentioned he looked a little out of place in the color scheme, Marchand smiled.

The red, he said, "brings out my eyes."

After 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins, the 36-year-old forward was sent to the Panthers just minutes before the 3 p.m. ET NHL Trade Deadline on Friday. Boston received a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft that would become either a 2027 or 2028 first-round pick if Florida wins two rounds in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season and Marchand plays at least 50 percent of the Panthers' postseason games.

Marchand arrived here Saturday and met some of his new teammates at Amerant Bank Arena following Florida's 4-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

“It has been a whirlwind the past few days," Marchand said Monday. “It's sad to leave a place I look at as home. I have a lot of great memories in Boston, a lot of incredible years there. But it is extremely exciting to be part of such an incredible group here.

“When I walked into the room the other day, I literally had flashbacks to the year that we won (2011) and some of the groups we had other the years that had incredible chemistry and an incredible culture."

Marchand plans to travel with the Panthers for their six-game road trip that begins, ironically, at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SN, TVAS).

He will not play, however; Marchand remains week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in the Bruins' 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 1.

“It will be great to go home," Marchand said. “The guys were on the road when I got traded, so I didn't get to see a lot of the guys before I left. It will be nice to be able to see guys, kind of say goodbye.

“It will be great to see my family again, get a bunch of my stuff. … It will be very weird to be there with an opposing team, so I guess it's nice. But it will be sad too."

Marchand had been Bruins captain since the start of last season following the retirement of center Patrice Bergeron in 2023. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and last played in the Final in 2019, losing to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7.

A third-round pick (No. 71) at the 2006 NHL Draft, he is fourth in Bruins history in games played (1,090) and fifth in points (976; 422 goals, 554 assists).

Marchand can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. He said the decision to accept a move elsewhere after being unable to agree on a new contract with Boston, was not easy.

The Bruins (29-28-8) trail the Ottawa Senators by three points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers (40-21-3) are first in the Atlantic Division after winning the Cup last season.

“It is very tough when you have to deal with the business side of things," Marchand said. “You know, I have had an incredible run in that organization, and I am extremely proud of how things went there. It was disappointing things didn't get done, just because I love the organization and wanted to stay there. But I know this is a business and every player has a shelf life.

“If we were in the playoffs at [the Trade Deadline], we would probably be having a different conversation, and I know that."

Marchand met with the Panthers' medical staff Sunday and said he hoped to resume skating Tuesday.

That, of course, would be in Boston.

“I am feeling better, getting better every day is how I would describe it," Marchand said. “We're going to do more with the team today, since we didn't get to do much yesterday with it being a day off. The biggest thing when you're not on the ice is to spend more time off the ice and get to know each other.

“I am hoping, if things go well today, I might be able to jump on the ice tomorrow. We haven't gotten that far yet. We are going to try a couple things today that I have not been able to do and go from there."

Marchand was teammates with Florida forwards Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart for Canada last month at the 4 Nations Face-Off where, he said, the three got along famously. They played against Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who represented the United States.

Florida has eliminated Boston from the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

“Thanks for reminding me," Marchand said, at times having to correct himself when he referred to the Bruins as “we."

Bennett had a controversial hit on Marchand in Game 3 of the second round last season that kept Marchand out until Game 6. He drew laughs Monday when he referred to his new teammate as “a scumbag."

Marchand made it clear he was joking.

“Those guys are incredible players and have created a niche that has allowed them to have an incredible amount of success in this league," Marchand said. “What I love about it is they play the right way. They play the kind of game not for the regular season, but they are built for the playoffs.

“They are built to win, play a winning style. … So, I don't think I have to change anything. I can't change anything."

