Marchand excited to join Panthers 'incredible group' after trade from Bruins

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Brad Marchand arrived at his introductory press conference Monday wearing a red pullover with the Florida Panthers logo on his chest, a blue Florida baseball cap pulled low.

When someone mentioned he looked a little out of place in the color scheme, Marchand smiled.

The red, he said, "brings out my eyes."

After 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins, the 36-year-old forward was sent to the Panthers just minutes before the 3 p.m. ET NHL Trade Deadline on Friday. Boston received a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft that would become either a 2027 or 2028 first-round pick if Florida wins two rounds in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season and Marchand plays at least 50 percent of the Panthers' postseason games.

Marchand arrived here Saturday and met some of his new teammates at Amerant Bank Arena following Florida's 4-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

“It has been a whirlwind the past few days," Marchand said Monday. “It's sad to leave a place I look at as home. I have a lot of great memories in Boston, a lot of incredible years there. But it is extremely exciting to be part of such an incredible group here.

“When I walked into the room the other day, I literally had flashbacks to the year that we won (2011) and some of the groups we had other the years that had incredible chemistry and an incredible culture."

Marchand plans to travel with the Panthers for their six-game road trip that begins, ironically, at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SN, TVAS).

He will not play, however; Marchand remains week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in the Bruins' 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 1.

“It will be great to go home," Marchand said. “The guys were on the road when I got traded, so I didn't get to see a lot of the guys before I left. It will be nice to be able to see guys, kind of say goodbye.

“It will be great to see my family again, get a bunch of my stuff. … It will be very weird to be there with an opposing team, so I guess it's nice. But it will be sad too."

Marchand had been Bruins captain since the start of last season following the retirement of center Patrice Bergeron in 2023. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and last played in the Final in 2019, losing to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7.