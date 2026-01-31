NHL On Tap: Penguins look to continue climb up Metropolitan Division

This is 40

Nathan MacKinnon can become the first player to reach 40 goals this season when the Colorado Avalanche (35-8-9) travel to face the Detroit Red Wings (32-17-6) at Little Caesars Arena (1 p.m. ET; ABC, SNP, SNO, SNE). MacKinnon has 88 points (38 goals, 50 assists) in 52 games this season, which is second in the NHL, behind only McDavid (94 points in 55 games). Although MacKinnon has been held off the score sheet in each of his past two games, he has yet to go three games without a point this season. The Avalanche will look to get back on track as a team as well, having gone 2-4-2 in their past eight games. Red Wings forward Patrick Kane became the NHL's all-time leading scorer among United States-born players by getting an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Kane has 1,375 points (500 goals, 875 assists) in 1,342 games, surpassing Mike Modano, who had 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games.