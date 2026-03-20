Blue Jackets top Rangers, extend point streak to 11 games

Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Zach Werenski had three assists, and Jet Greaves made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (36-21-11), who are 7-0-4 on the streak, which includes three straight wins.

Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers (28-33-8), who have lost three in a row, including 6-3 at home to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Vincent Trocheck put New York ahead 1-0 on a short-handed breakaway at 5:41 of the first period. He tipped the puck away from Werenski at the opposite blue line and went in for a wrist shot through Greaves’ five-hole.

Isac Lundestrom tied it 1-1 at 14:33 with a wrist shot over Shesterkin’s left shoulder and in off the right post, set up by Jenner bouncing the puck off the boards to the high slot.

Conor Garland gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 19:01. Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson tipped Garland’s shot into the air before it went in off the face of his defense partner, Braden Schneider.

Zibanejad evened it 2-2 at 4:44 with a snap shot on a rush from above the left circle that went in off Greaves’ glove.

Jenner answered 2:20 later, putting Columbus ahead 3-2 at 7:04 by following his own shot and tapping in the rebound.

Fantilli made it 4-2 on a power play at 15:25, redirecting a point shot from Werenski past Shesterkin.

Lafreniere cut it to 4-3 with a power-play goal 50 seconds into the third period, jumping in front of Greaves to tip a shot from Adam Fox.

Damon Severson extended the lead to 5-3 at 6:12 by chipping in a rebound off a shot from Cole Sillinger.

Fantilli scored an empty-net goal at 17:06 for the 6-3 final.