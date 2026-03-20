DeBrincat breaks tie late in 3rd, Red Wings edge Canadiens

DeBrincat put Detroit up 2-1 at 16:35 after Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson lost the puck in the right face-off circle. DeBrincat collected the puck and cut to the slot before lifting a backhander over Jakub Dobes' blocker.

It was the second straight three-point game for DeBrincat, who had three assists in a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday.

J.T. Compher and Andrew Copp also scored for the Red Wings (38-23-8), who have won two straight after losing five of six (1-4-1). John Gibson made 31 saves.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored for the Canadiens (37-21-10), who have lost three of four. Dobes made 25 saves.

Slafkovsky put Montreal up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 17:45 of the second period. Cole Caufield threw the puck on net from the goal line, and Slafkovsky pounced on the rebound to beat Gibson over the left shoulder with a snap shot that went bar down.

Compher tied it 1-1 at 2:14 of the third period. Patrick Kane's wrist shot from the right point deflected off Dobes' blocker and then bounced in off Compher as he battled in the crease.

Copp scored an empty-net goal at 19:43 of the third period to secure the 3-1 final.