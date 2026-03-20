Pastrnak runs point streak to 8, Bruins cruise past Jets

Pastrnak has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during the streak.

Viktor Arvidsson, Pavel Zacha and Lukas Reichel also each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (38-23-8), who have points in four straight games (2-0-2). Casey Mittelstadt had two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.

Jonathan Toews scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets (28-29-11), who have lost four of their past six (2-3-1).

Pastrnak made it 1-0 for the Bruins at 14:52 of the first period. He knocked down Kyle Connor’s clearing attempt in the left face-off circle and beat Hellebuyck through the five-hole.

Reichel, making his debut for the Bruins, gave them a 2-0 lead at 6:23 of the second period, taking advantage of a favorable bounce off the end boards behind the Jets net after Jonathan Aspirot’s dump-in. The bounce caught Hellebuyck out of position as he went behind the net to play the puck, and Reichel jumped on it and chipped it over Hellebuyck’s stick as the goaltender tried to recover.

Arvidsson made it 3-0 at 18:16. He reached to pull the puck, which lifted off the stick of Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury and glanced off Fleury’s shoulder before floating over Hellebuyck.

Zacha pushed it to 4-0 at 3:15 of the third period after Mittelstadt set him up for a one-timer from the left dot.

Toews cut it to 4-1 at 5:38, tipping Elias Salomonsson’s point shot on the power play.

Fraser Minten extended it to 5-1 at 15:52. Pastrnak skated out from behind the net, spun around and fired a cross-crease pass to Minten, who jammed the puck in near the left post.

Aspirot then scored at 18:18 for the 6-1 final.