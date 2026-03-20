Knight makes 28 saves, Blackhawks hold off Wild 

The Wild's streak dated back to Feb. 4, 2020, including a 4-3 overtime win against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, their longest run in franchise history.

It was the first win for Chicago against Minnesota since Nov. 10, 2024, and first regulation road win against the Wild since Nov. 4, 2017.

“I would say, honestly, from our perspective, we really haven’t paid much attention to that,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “I’ve been part of those both ways in this League. And sometimes they go beyond the actual team, especially our team because we have so many young guys.

“But ultimately, I think we’ve played three pretty good games against Minnesota prior to this. We know they’re a great team. Always really, really well coached, and I think the fact we’ve played them hard each game, and if we come out with two points on the positive side is a good thing for us.”