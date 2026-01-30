NHL, Lightning to create, expand adaptive hockey in Tampa as Stadium Series legacy project

NEW YORK -- As a legacy to the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game, the NHL, NHLPA and Tampa Bay Lightning are investing to create new, and expand existing, adaptive hockey programs in the Tampa Bay area.

The NHL Unites Legacy Project in partnership with NHLPA Goals & Dreams will support six disciplines of adaptive hockey. The initiative will enhance the Lightning’s existing Lightning Warriors program for veterans, and the Tampa Bay Lightning Sled Hockey program which has programs for kids as young as 5-years old, as well as a travel league for adults.

The Legacy Project will also create new programs for four adaptive hockey disciplines: blind hockey, Deaf/hard of hearing hockey, Special hockey, and standing/amputee hockey. The new programs will include Learn to Skate and Learn to Play clinics. Additionally, NHLPA Goals & Dreams is donating $25,000 worth of adaptive equipment to help reduce barriers to access, giving more participants an opportunity to learn and play hockey.

The NHL Unites Legacy Project was unveiled earlier today at the Power Pole Arena & Lightning Made Training Center, with nearly 50 participants from various organizations across Tampa Bay playing ice and ball hockey. Joined by Lightning alumni Mathieu Garon and Jassen Cullimore, organizations included Lighthouse of Pinellas, Inc. for a blind hockey ball hockey clinic; an on ice sled hockey showcase with Team USA sled player Monica Quimby and Team USA three-time Paralympic gold medalist Brody Roybal; and a hockey skate with Special Olympics Florida, Wheelchair 4 Kids, and youth from the Lightning’s ‘Try Hockey for Free’ group.

“This NHL Unites Legacy Project reflects our commitment to growing the game in ways that are inclusive, impactful and lasting,” said Elizabeth Frazier, EVP of Community Development and Social Impact, Executive Director, Lightning Foundation. “Expanding adaptive hockey in our community allows more individuals of all abilities to experience the power of hockey both on and off the ice.”

“When we invest in adaptive hockey, we’re investing in people and helping to create opportunities and lifelong connections through sport,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “By working alongside NHL Unites, Lightning Warriors and Tampa Bay Lightning Sled Hockey, NHLPA Goals & Dreams is able to create a more meaningful and lasting legacy to the NHL Stadium Series outdoor game in Tampa, while expanding access to the game and strengthening Tampa Bay’s hockey community.”

“Playing hockey – whether you’re learning for the first time, or you’re part of a competitive team – it gives people a reason to come together and be part of their community,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. “By expanding access to adaptive hockey, and helping more people discover the game, we hope it creates stronger communities.”

Sensory kits created by The Assist were available earlier today at the Power Pole Arena & Lightning Made Training Center. The kits include a drawstring backpack with a foam puck, headphones, sunglasses, a fidget toy, a stuffed animal, crayons and activity sheets, Clorox wipes and tissues. Additionally, a limited number of KultureCity Sensory bags courtesy of Ticketmaster bags will be available at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game. The sensory bags contain noise reducing headphones, three fidget spinners, strobe reduction glasses, a visual cue card, and a Ticketmaster branded lanyard.

The NHL and its 32 Clubs are committed to building healthy, vibrant communities. NHL Unites Legacy Projects is a long-term philanthropic endeavor in which the League and its Clubs support community organizations in the host city of an NHL event. Since 2003, the NHL, its Clubs and partners have invested more than $9.2 million in Legacy projects.

In 1999, the National Hockey League Players’ Association launched NHLPA Goals & Dreams as a way for the players to give back to the game they love. The Players’ charitable program’s primary focus is on supporting grassroots hockey programs by providing complete sets of new equipment to deserving youth. For 26 years, NHLPA members have donated more than $27 million to grassroots hockey programs in 45 countries around the world.