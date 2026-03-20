Forsberg's 3 points spark Predators to win against Kraken

O’Reilly breaks tie on power play for Nashville; Seattle loses 6th in past 8

Kraken at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists for the Nashville Predators in a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Ryan O’Reilly and Ryan Ufko also scored for the Predators (31-28-9), who have won consecutive games. Justus Annunen made 25 saves.

Predators goaltender Juuse Saros missed the game because of an upper-body injury and is day to day.

Frederick Gaudreau scored, and Joey Daccord made 24 saves for the Kraken (31-28-9), who have lost two in a row and six of eight.

Ufko gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:14 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the point off a pass from Brady Skjei. 

Gaudreau tied it 1-1 at 18:40 when he redirected a Chandler Stephenson pass in the slot.

O’Reilly then gave the Predators a 2-1 lead on the power play at 7:11 of the second period. Steven Stamkos took a shot that was deflected by Forsberg, and O’Reilly got to the rebound and beat Daccord from the edge of the crease.

Forsberg scored into an empty net make it 3-1 at 18:10 of the third period.

Kraken forward Ryan Winterton did not play because of an illness.

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