Schaefer, Demidov among NHL Network's top 25 prospects

9. Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks
The 21-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut on March 30 after completing his sophomore season at Minnesota, where he had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 40 games and was named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. That came one season after he had 28 points (two goals, 26 assists) in 39 games and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Second All-Star Team. Rinzel, the No. 25 pick by Chicago in the 2022 NHL Draft, had five assists in nine NHL games last season.
Catton had 109 points (38 goals, 71 assists) in 57 games for Spokane of the WHL last season, third in the WHL in points, and was first in assists (31) and points (42) in the WHL playoffs. This came one season after he had 116 points (54 goals, 62 assists) in 68 games in 2023-24 and was a finalist for the WHL Player of the Year Award when he was third in goals and fourth in points. He also led the WHL with seven short-handed goals that season. Catton, a 19-year-old center, had an assist in five games for Canada at the 2025 WJC, and was the No. 8 pick by Seattle in the 2024 NHL Draft.
The 19-year-old right wing, who recently completed his third season with Oshawa of the OHL, had 86 points (36 goals, 50 assists) in 56 games and was named to the Third All-Star Team. He was third in goals (14) and fourth in points (32) in the OHL playoffs. Sennecke had 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 61 games in 2022-23 when he was named to the OHL All-Rookie Team, and 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 63 games in 2023-24. The No. 3 pick by Anaheim in the 2024 NHL Draft, he has 24 goals in 34 OHL playoff games over the past two seasons.
Parekh signed his entry-level contract on July 5, 2024, and had a goal in his NHL debut last season, a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on April 17. He had 107 points (33 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games for Saginaw of the OHL, leading defensemen in all three categories, and another nine points (two goals, seven assists) in five games in the OHL playoffs. This came after he led defensemen in goals (33) and points (96) in 66 games in 2023-24 when he also had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 13 OHL playoff games, and five points (one goal, four assists) in five games to help Saginaw win the Memorial Cup. The 19-year-old was the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
5. Ryan Leonard, F, Washington Capitals
The 20-year-old right wing had 49 points, including an NCAA-high 30 goals in 49 games with Boston College last season, and was named Hockey East Player of the Year and to the Hockey East First All-Star Team. He also had 31 goals in 2023-24 with BC. Leonard, who was United States captain, had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven games at the 2025 WJC to help the US win gold. On March 31, he signed his entry-level contract with the Capitals and had one goal in nine regular-season games. The No. 8 pick by Washington in the 2023 NHL Draft also had one assist in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.