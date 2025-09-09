Schaefer, Demidov among NHL Network's top 25 prospects

23. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

Lindstrom did not play in the regular season because of a back injury but returned for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League and had four points (two goals, two assists) in four playoff games. The 19-year-old center, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games with Medicine Hat in 2023-24 and won the Canadian Hockey League's Top Draft Prospect Award that season. Lindstrom also won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup when he had two goals and an assist in five games. He's expected to play for Michigan State of the NCAA this season.

22. Cole Hutson, D, Washington Capitals

Hutson doesn't have to look very far for motivation; his older brother Lane won the Calder Trophy with the Montreal Canadiens last season as the NHL rookie of the year. Cole had 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 39 games for Boston University last season, tying for the most points in the NCAA among defensemen. He also excelled at the World Junior Championship, where he led all skaters with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games to help the United States win gold. The 19-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 43) by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft.

21. Axel Sandin-Pellikka, D, Detroit Red Wings

The 20-year-old, who was a first-round pick (No. 17) by Detroit in the 2023 NHL Draft, had a busy 2024-25 season. He had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 46 games for Skelleftea of the Swedish Hockey League, the top league in the country. His goals and points were the most of any under-21 skater in the SHL. He had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 11 playoff games to help Skelleftea reach the SHL semifinals, and was also named the best defenseman at the 2025 WJC, when he had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games. Sandin-Pellikka signed his entry-level contract with the Red Wings on May 6 and played in two regular-season games (one assist) and three playoff games for Grand Rapids of the AHL. He was also named the top defenseman at the 2024 WJC (two goals, four assists in seven games).

20. Dalibor Dvorsky, F, St. Louis Blues

Dvorsky played in two NHL games last season after spending most of the season with Springfield of the AHL, where he had 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games, tying for sixth in goals among rookies. The 20-year-old right wing also had nine points (five goals, four assists) in five games as captain for Slovakia at the 2025 WJC, and had one assist in six games for them at the 2025 World Championship. He was selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 10) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

19. Isaac Howard, F, Edmonton Oilers

The Hobey Baker winner as the best player in NCAA hockey last season, Howard had 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games with Michigan State, his second season with the team, and was named Big Ten Player of the Year. The 21-year-old left wing also had one assist in four games for the United States at the 2025 World Championship to help them win gold. Howard, a first-round pick (No. 31) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Draft, was traded to Edmonton on July 8 and signed his entry-level contract with the Oilers that same day.