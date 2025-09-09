Schaefer, Demidov among NHL Network's top 25 prospects

Buium of Wild, Leonard of Capitals also included in best of current crop

The NHL has plenty of up-and-coming young talent who will hopefully one day make their impact on the game, and on Thursday, NHL Network's research department revealed its top 25 prospects.

The criteria for the list was that a player needed to have been drafted by an NHL team and be younger than 26 years old. Skaters must have played fewer than 25 NHL games and goalies fewer than 15 NHL games (including playoffs). Here is the list:

25. Brady Martin, C, Nashville Predators

The No. 5 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Martin had 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) in 57 games for Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League last season. Martin had eight power-play goals and three short-handed goals. He also had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) for Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championship -- tying for fifth among all skaters in the tournament -- four assists at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a goal at the Prospects Challenge playing for Team CHL. The 18-year-old center was also voted "Hardest Worker" in the Western Conference of the OHL last season and signed his entry-level contract on Aug. 20.

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Brady Martin

24. Jacob Fowler, G, Montreal Canadiens

The 20-year-old goalie was 25-7-2 with a 1.63 goals-against average, .940 save percentage and seven shutouts for Boston College last season, winning the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in NCAA hockey. He was second in the NCAA in GAA and third in save percentage. Fowler, who signed his entry-level contract with the Canadiens on April 4, was a third-round pick (No. 69) in the 2023 NHL Draft. He played three regular-season games for Laval of the American Hockey League, and went 3-3 with a 2.48 GAA, .902 save percentage and one shutout in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Jacob Fowler

23. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

Lindstrom did not play in the regular season because of a back injury but returned for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League and had four points (two goals, two assists) in four playoff games. The 19-year-old center, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games with Medicine Hat in 2023-24 and won the Canadian Hockey League's Top Draft Prospect Award that season. Lindstrom also won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup when he had two goals and an assist in five games. He's expected to play for Michigan State of the NCAA this season.

22. Cole Hutson, D, Washington Capitals

Hutson doesn't have to look very far for motivation; his older brother Lane won the Calder Trophy with the Montreal Canadiens last season as the NHL rookie of the year. Cole had 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 39 games for Boston University last season, tying for the most points in the NCAA among defensemen. He also excelled at the World Junior Championship, where he led all skaters with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games to help the United States win gold. The 19-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 43) by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft.

21. Axel Sandin-Pellikka, D, Detroit Red Wings

The 20-year-old, who was a first-round pick (No. 17) by Detroit in the 2023 NHL Draft, had a busy 2024-25 season. He had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 46 games for Skelleftea of the Swedish Hockey League, the top league in the country. His goals and points were the most of any under-21 skater in the SHL. He had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 11 playoff games to help Skelleftea reach the SHL semifinals, and was also named the best defenseman at the 2025 WJC, when he had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games. Sandin-Pellikka signed his entry-level contract with the Red Wings on May 6 and played in two regular-season games (one assist) and three playoff games for Grand Rapids of the AHL. He was also named the top defenseman at the 2024 WJC (two goals, four assists in seven games).

20. Dalibor Dvorsky, F, St. Louis Blues

Dvorsky played in two NHL games last season after spending most of the season with Springfield of the AHL, where he had 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games, tying for sixth in goals among rookies. The 20-year-old right wing also had nine points (five goals, four assists) in five games as captain for Slovakia at the 2025 WJC, and had one assist in six games for them at the 2025 World Championship. He was selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 10) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

19. Isaac Howard, F, Edmonton Oilers

The Hobey Baker winner as the best player in NCAA hockey last season, Howard had 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games with Michigan State, his second season with the team, and was named Big Ten Player of the Year. The 21-year-old left wing also had one assist in four games for the United States at the 2025 World Championship to help them win gold. Howard, a first-round pick (No. 31) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Draft, was traded to Edmonton on July 8 and signed his entry-level contract with the Oilers that same day.

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Isaac Howard

18. Gabe Perreault, F, New York Rangers

Perreault made his NHL debut on April 2 and had no points in five NHL games after signing his entry-level contract with the Rangers on March 31. The 20-year-old right wing had 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 37 games with Boston College last season, the fifth-most assists in the NCAA. Perreault, the No. 23 pick by the Rangers in the 2023 NHL Draft, had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games with the United States to help them win gold at the WJC. He set single-season records for the United States National Team Development Program with 79 assists and 132 points in 2022-23.

17. Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Drafted in the third round (No. 69) by Carolina in the 2020 NHL Draft, Nikishin spent parts of the past six seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, and had 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games with SKA St. Petersburg last season, finishing third among defensemen in points. He was one of the top defensemen in the league each of the past three seasons, leading the position in points in 2022-23 (55) and 2023-24 (56). The 23-year-old signed an entry-level contract on April 11 and had one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Hurricanes. He won a silver medal with Russia at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

16. Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks

The No. 2 pick by Chicago in the 2024 NHL Draft, Levshunov split his time between the Blackhawks (six assists in 18 games) and Rockford of the AHL last season (five goals, 17 assists in 52 games). The 19-year-old defenseman averaged 20:19 of ice time per game in the NHL. Levshunov had 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games with Michigan State in 2023-24, finishing second in the NCAA in points among freshman defensemen and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

15. James Hagens, C, Boston Bruins

The 18-year-old center was the No. 7 pick by the Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft. He had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games with Boston College, the fourth-most points among freshmen. He began his NCAA career with a seven-game point streak (11 points). Hagens had five goals in seven games to help the United States win gold at the 2025 WJC. He had 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team in 2023-24. Hagens had 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in seven games to help the U.S. win silver at the 2024 Under-18 World Championship, setting the record for points in a single tournament.

14. Porter Martone, F, Philadelphia Flyers

Martone was selected by the Flyers with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft after he had 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games for Brampton of the OHL last season. That was a Brampton record and tied for seventh in the OHL. The 18-year-old right wing was named Best Shootout Shooter in the Eastern Conference in the OHL Coaches Poll and was the youngest player for Canada at the 2025 World Championship (no goals in two games). He had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) to help Canada win gold at the 2024 Under-18 World Championship.

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Porter Martone

13. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Utah Mammoth

Desnoyers tied for fifth in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League last season with 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) in 56 games with Moncton, and then was named the most valuable player of the QMJHL playoffs after he had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 19 games to help them win the league championship. The No. 4 pick by Utah in the 2025 NHL Draft, he had five points (one goal, four assists) in five games for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and one goal and four assists in five games in the 2024 Under-18 World Championship to win gold in each. The 18-year-old center is expected to miss the start of the season after having wrist surgery.

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Caleb Desnoyers

12. Anton Frondell, C, Chicago Blackhawks

Frondell had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games with Djurgarden of Allsvenskan last season as a 17-year-old (he turned 18 in May), helping them earn promotion into the SHL this season. He made his Allsvenskan debut at 16 and had an assist in nine games with Djurgaden in 2023-24 before the Blackhawks selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The center also had three points (one goal, two assists) in five games for Sweden at the 2025 U18 World Championship to win silver.

11. Sam Dickinson, D, San Jose Sharks

Dickinson had an impressive year for London in the OHL, recording 91 points (29 goals, 62 assists) in 55 games, the most by a London defenseman in a single season and the second-most points at the position in the OHL last season. The 19-year-old was named 2024-25 CHL Defenseman of the Year and finished fifth among all skaters in the OHL playoffs with 31 (nine goals, 22 assists) in 17 games to help London win the OHL championship and Memorial Cup (six assists in five games). The No. 11 pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, Dickinson had two assists in five games for Canada at the World Junior Championship.

10. Jimmy Snuggerud, F, St. Louis Blues

Snuggerud had 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 40 games for the University of Minnesota, finishing sixth in the NCAA in points. He scored at least 20 goals in each of his three seasons there. The 21-year-old right wing had five goals and eight points in six games to help the United States win gold at the 2024 WJC. A first-round pick (No. 23) by St. Louis in the 2022 NHL Draft, Snuggerud signed his entry-level contract on March 28 and had four points (one goal, three asissts) in seven regular-season games and four points (two goals, two assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Jimmy Snuggerud

9. Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks

The 21-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut on March 30 after completing his sophomore season at Minnesota, where he had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 40 games and was named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. That came one season after he had 28 points (two goals, 26 assists) in 39 games and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Second All-Star Team. Rinzel, the No. 25 pick by Chicago in the 2022 NHL Draft, had five assists in nine NHL games last season.

8. Berkly Catton, C, Seattle Kraken

Catton had 109 points (38 goals, 71 assists) in 57 games for Spokane of the WHL last season, third in the WHL in points, and was first in assists (31) and points (42) in the WHL playoffs. This came one season after he had 116 points (54 goals, 62 assists) in 68 games in 2023-24 and was a finalist for the WHL Player of the Year Award when he was third in goals and fourth in points. He also led the WHL with seven short-handed goals that season. Catton, a 19-year-old center, had an assist in five games for Canada at the 2025 WJC, and was the No. 8 pick by Seattle in the 2024 NHL Draft.

7. Beckett Sennecke, F, Anaheim Ducks

The 19-year-old right wing, who recently completed his third season with Oshawa of the OHL, had 86 points (36 goals, 50 assists) in 56 games and was named to the Third All-Star Team. He was third in goals (14) and fourth in points (32) in the OHL playoffs. Sennecke had 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 61 games in 2022-23 when he was named to the OHL All-Rookie Team, and 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 63 games in 2023-24. The No. 3 pick by Anaheim in the 2024 NHL Draft, he has 24 goals in 34 OHL playoff games over the past two seasons.

6. Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames

Parekh signed his entry-level contract on July 5, 2024, and had a goal in his NHL debut last season, a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on April 17. He had 107 points (33 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games for Saginaw of the OHL, leading defensemen in all three categories, and another nine points (two goals, seven assists) in five games in the OHL playoffs. This came after he led defensemen in goals (33) and points (96) in 66 games in 2023-24 when he also had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 13 OHL playoff games, and five points (one goal, four assists) in five games to help Saginaw win the Memorial Cup. The 19-year-old was the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

5. Ryan Leonard, F, Washington Capitals

The 20-year-old right wing had 49 points, including an NCAA-high 30 goals in 49 games with Boston College last season, and was named Hockey East Player of the Year and to the Hockey East First All-Star Team. He also had 31 goals in 2023-24 with BC. Leonard, who was United States captain, had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven games at the 2025 WJC to help the US win gold. On March 31, he signed his entry-level contract with the Capitals and had one goal in nine regular-season games. The No. 8 pick by Washington in the 2023 NHL Draft also had one assist in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Ryan Leonard

4. Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild

Buium had 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) in 41 games for the University of Denver, his second season with them after he had 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games in 2023-24. The defenseman was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Player of the Year and the NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year in 2023-24 when he helped Denver win the NCAA title and was the second-youngest player in college hockey. Buium also had six points (two goals, four assists) and was plus-10 in seven games to help the United States win gold at the 2025 WJC and five points (three goals, two assists) in seven games for the gold-medal winning team in 2024. The 19-year-old, who was the No. 12 pick by Minnesota in the 2024 NHL Draft, signed his entry-level contract on April 13 and had one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Zeev Buium

3. Michael Misa, C, San Jose Sharks

The 18-year-old center had 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games for Saginaw of the OHL last season and was named Smartest Player in the Western Conference in the OHL Coaches Poll after becoming the first player in Saginaw history to win the Red Tilson Trophy as the league's most outstanding player and the Eddie Powers Trophy as the top scorer in the OHL. He had at least one point in 60 of 65 regular-season games. Misa was granted exceptional player status to enter the OHL as a 15-year-old, and helped Saginaw win the Memorial Cup in 2023-24. He was the No. 2 pick by the Sharks in the 2025 NHL Draft.

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Michael Misa

2. Ivan Demidov, F, Montreal Canadiens

Demidov is expected to have a big impact for the Canadiens this season after signing his entry-level contract April 8 and playing in two NHL games last season, and recorded a goal and an assist in his first game. The 19-year-old right wing, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, also played in five Stanley Cup Playoff games (two assists). Prior to coming over to North America, he had 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League, the most in a season by an under-20 player. Demidov was named the 2024-25 Kontinental Hockey League Rookie of the Year and was named the MVP of the Junior Hockey League in Russia in both 2022-23 and 2023-24 when he combined for 42 goals and 80 assists in 71 games for SKA-1946 St. Petersburg.

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Ivan Demidov

1. Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and was plus-21 in 17 games for Erie last season and was named Best Skater in the Western Conference OHL Coaches Poll. The 18-year-old defenseman had surgery Dec. 30 after sustaining a broken clavicle three days earlier while playing for Canada at the 2025 WJC (he had a goal and an assist in two games in the tournament). He had six points (two goals, four assists) in five games for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup to win gold in 2024, and one goal and four assists in seven games to help his country win gold at the 2024 Under-18 World Championship. Schaefer was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2023-24 when he had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 56 games. He became the second Erie player to be selected No. 1 in the NHL Draft (Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, 2015).

NHL Tonight Top 25 Prospects: Matthew Schaefer

