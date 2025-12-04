Bertuzzi provides net-front presence for Blackhawks, getting rewarded

CHICAGO -- Tyler Bertuzzi knows where to be.
The Chicago Blackhawks forward is a consistent presence in front of the net, someone willing to take the hacks, whacks and other punishment to generate production.
And this season, he’s capitalizing plenty.
“He’s one of the best at it,” Blackhawks forward and usual linemate Frank Nazar said. “It’s pretty amazing to see how many times he can get open back door. Having guys good enough to find him there helps but he’s sneaky. I don’t know how to explain it; he just finds his way there. Pass it anywhere, he’ll find a way to get it in.”
After getting 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games last season, Bertuzzi has 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 23 games in 2025-26, second for Chicago behind center Connor Bedard (38 points; 17 goals, 21 assists).
The Blackhawks (11-9-6) visit the Los Angeles Kings (12-7-7) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).
Bertuzzi leads Chicago with seven power-play goals and has 11 power-play points, tied for the team lead with Bedard. His 14 goals this season are second on the Blackhawks to Bedard and most of them, regardless of strength, have come within a few feet of the net.