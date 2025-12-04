Bertuzzi provides net-front presence for Blackhawks, getting rewarded

Why does Blashill bring out the best in Bertuzzi?

“Just the confidence he gives me,” Bertuzzi said. “I think I play simple but create plays when they’re there. He’s fun to learn from and he’s a good teacher for everyone, for our whole team. I think we’re learning a lot from him and continue to move forward here.”

“He’s detailed, on point. He knows the game really well and that translates to good teaching and helping us create offense in games and defensively, just all over the ice.”

Blashill said Bertuzzi has always had a knack for being at the net.

“He’s somebody that knows that’s the area you score goals,” Blashill said. “Tyler’s quick enough as a skater, but he’s not an elite skater so he’s had to find ways to be successful in other ways. So, one of those is getting to the net and scoring goals. He’s always kind of had that grit to his game, I’d say, and he’s got good hand/eye coordination -- he can tip pucks and he understands if you’re around there, sometimes the puck just goes off you and that’s where all the goals are scored. He’s done a great job of that.

“We miss him when he hasn’t been in the lineup because we miss some of that net presence and hopefully that leads to more guys following his lead on that, because I still think we can get better net presence.”

While the Blackhawks look for others to get to the net consistently, Bertuzzi will continue to provide that steady presence.

“It’s not easy; you’re taking a lot of cross-checks and everything,” Bedard said. “It’s impressive what he’s able to do and never complains about it. He loves doing it, he loves being there and it’s great to see.”