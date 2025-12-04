Bertuzzi provides net-front presence for Blackhawks, getting rewarded

Forward leads Chicago with 7 power-play goals, thriving in 2nd stint with coach

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Tyler Bertuzzi knows where to be.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward is a consistent presence in front of the net, someone willing to take the hacks, whacks and other punishment to generate production.

And this season, he’s capitalizing plenty.

“He’s one of the best at it,” Blackhawks forward and usual linemate Frank Nazar said. “It’s pretty amazing to see how many times he can get open back door. Having guys good enough to find him there helps but he’s sneaky. I don’t know how to explain it; he just finds his way there. Pass it anywhere, he’ll find a way to get it in.”

After getting 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games last season, Bertuzzi has 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 23 games in 2025-26, second for Chicago behind center Connor Bedard (38 points; 17 goals, 21 assists).

The Blackhawks (11-9-6) visit the Los Angeles Kings (12-7-7) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Bertuzzi leads Chicago with seven power-play goals and has 11 power-play points, tied for the team lead with Bedard. His 14 goals this season are second on the Blackhawks to Bedard and most of them, regardless of strength, have come within a few feet of the net.

ANA@CHI: Bertuzzi puts Blackhawks on the board with tip-in PPG

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has had Bertuzzi on his line for a few games this season. They are also together on the top power-play unit.

“It’s huge just having a guy [with that presence]; it’s so easy playing with him,” Bedard said. “You know where he’s going to be. Obviously that’s what everyone sees is the goals and him in front [of the net], but everything he does away from the puck and how hard he competes, how hard he battles, he just makes it real easy for us and has such a big impact. Plus, he’s scoring at a great rate.”

It just so happens Bertuzzi is having a renaissance season under Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill, who also coached Bertuzzi with the Detroit Red Wings from 2016-22 and briefly with Grand Rapids, the Red Wings’ American Hockey League affiliate, in 2014-15. Bertuzzi’s best NHL season came with Blashill in Detroit in 2021-22, when he had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games. He also had 48- and 47-point seasons under Blashill with the Red Wings.

CHI@BUF: Bertuzzi tips it home for PPG

Why does Blashill bring out the best in Bertuzzi?

“Just the confidence he gives me,” Bertuzzi said. “I think I play simple but create plays when they’re there. He’s fun to learn from and he’s a good teacher for everyone, for our whole team. I think we’re learning a lot from him and continue to move forward here.”

“He’s detailed, on point. He knows the game really well and that translates to good teaching and helping us create offense in games and defensively, just all over the ice.”

Blashill said Bertuzzi has always had a knack for being at the net.

“He’s somebody that knows that’s the area you score goals,” Blashill said. “Tyler’s quick enough as a skater, but he’s not an elite skater so he’s had to find ways to be successful in other ways. So, one of those is getting to the net and scoring goals. He’s always kind of had that grit to his game, I’d say, and he’s got good hand/eye coordination -- he can tip pucks and he understands if you’re around there, sometimes the puck just goes off you and that’s where all the goals are scored. He’s done a great job of that.

“We miss him when he hasn’t been in the lineup because we miss some of that net presence and hopefully that leads to more guys following his lead on that, because I still think we can get better net presence.”

While the Blackhawks look for others to get to the net consistently, Bertuzzi will continue to provide that steady presence.

“It’s not easy; you’re taking a lot of cross-checks and everything,” Bedard said. “It’s impressive what he’s able to do and never complains about it. He loves doing it, he loves being there and it’s great to see.”

