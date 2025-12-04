Caufield extends point streak to 9, lifts Canadiens past Jets in shootout

Caufield, who has the longest active point streak in the NHL, snapped a shot inside the right post on Montreal’s first shot attempt, and Jakub Dobes stopped all three Winnipeg shooters.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Oliver Kapanen scored, and Dobes made 29 saves for the Canadiens (14-9-3), who had lost consecutive games following a three-game winning streak.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, and Eric Comrie made 29 saves for the Jets (13-12-1), who are 1-5-1 in their past seven games.

Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 18:35 of the first period. He took Connor’s backhand pass as he drove the slot and put a wrist shot past Dobes’ glove from the hash marks.

Slafkovsky tied it 1-1 at 9:59 of the second with his second power-play goal in as many nights. Caufield fed a pass from behind the net to Slafkovsky, who snapped a one-timer past Comrie from low in the left face-off circle to finish off a passing play started by Nick Suzuki.

Caufield has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) during the streak, and has assists in eight straight games.

Suzuki has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during a seven-game point streak, including assists in six straight games.

Connor put the Jets up 2-1 at 11:53 when he snapped a one-timer past Dobes glove side from low in the left circle on Gabriel Vilardi’s pass from behind the net.

Kapanen tied it 2-2 at 14:03. Ivan Demidov won a puck battle in the right corner with Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey before passing to Kapanen, who escaped coverage to score on a snap shot from the right hash mark.