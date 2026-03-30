NHL nationally televised games for week of March 30

Flames-Avalanche on 'Prime Monday Night Hockey' in Canada, Hurricanes-Blue Jackets among highlights

CAR-CBJ Marchenko Slavin

© Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 26th week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Calgary Flames visiting the Colorado Avalanche on "Prime Monday Night Hockey" and the Columbus Blue Jackets continuing their Stanley Cup Playoff push against the Carolina Hurricanes.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (8:30 p.m. ET; ALT, Prime)

The Avalanche (48-14-10) enter this game having lost their past four played at Ball Arena (1-3-0). I'm not worried about them since we know all the talent they have, including Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the NHL with 48 goals, three from tying his NHL career high, and Cale Makar. The defenseman got his 500th NHL point Saturday, becoming the fourth fastest player at the position to do so behind only Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey and Denis Potvin. Those are legendary players. I would like to see the power play get better. It's only operating at 17.2 percent, tied for 26th in the NHL. The Flames (31-34-8) are riding a six-game point streak (5-0-1) and are seven points out of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot, but it may be too little too late with a lot of teams in front of them.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) 

The Hurricanes (46-21-6) continue to hum along. They have not lost consecutive games in regulation since Dec. 30-Jan. 3 and have 12 players who have at least 10 goals. That's the kind of depth that gets you far in the playoffs. This is the first of two games between the teams, who also play Thursday. Carolina needs the points to keep pace with the Buffalo Sabres for the top spot in the East while the Blue Jackets (38-24-12) are fighting for a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division or a wild-card berth. Columbus lost three straight (0-2-1) but is 19-5-5 since Rick Bowness took over as coach Jan. 12. He has pushed the right buttons and helped the Blue Jackets become a feel-good story this season.

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WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

The Ducks (41-28-4) are clinging to first in the Pacific Division, but are in a great position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Coach Joel Quenneville has a lot to do with that, as do their young players Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke. In his second season, Gauthier is up to 37 goals. Sennecke has 56 points and has put himself in the Calder Trophy race as top rookie this season. The Sharks (33-31-7) ended a six-game skid (0-5-1) with a 3-2 win against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, and despite that stretch are only a handful of points back of the second wild card from the Western Conference. This is a team that finished with 20 wins and was last in the League in points last season. Macklin Celebrini is two points from 100 and should definitely receive some Hart Trophy votes for helping the Sharks' turnaround.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars (3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1)

The Stars (44-18-12) hold the No. 2 seed in the Central Division and Western Conference, and a regulation win against the Avalanche would go a long way. They've defeated Colorado in two of three games this season, including a 2-1 shootout victory March 18. Dallas also got a huge boost last weekend with the return of forward Mikko Rantanen, who hadn't played since Feb. 4 because of an injury. He made an immediate impact with a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Avalanche lost the Western Conference First Round to the Stars in seven games last season. Though they likely won't be matched up in the first round, they could play in the second round.

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, SCRIPPS)

It's been a difficult season for the Golden Knights (32-26-16), who could find themselves out of the playoffs if they don't turn it around. True, they are third in the Pacific Division, but they begin the week with games against two non-playoff teams in the Vancouver Canucks and Flames before playing the Oilers. Edmonton (37-28-9) defeated them 4-3 in overtime Thursday and has won all three games against Vegas this season. The Oilers will look to move closer to first in the Pacific, put some distance between themselves and the Golden Knights and enter the week seeking a four-game winning streak for the first time all season. Of course, every game involving Connor McDavid is must-see TV, and he and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning are in a great battle for the scoring title.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360)

The Wild (41-21-12) missed their first chance to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday but will earn it soon enough. The Red Wings (39-26-8) had a huge win against the Sabres on Friday but fell short in a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. They will have to turn the page quickly, as they play three road games this week before returning home for four of their final six games. There are a handful of teams competing for the two wild-card spots in the East, and the Red Wings are among them, hoping to end their franchise-long nine-season playoff drought.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, NHLN, TVAS)

WEDNESDAY

Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche (8:30 p.m. ET; ALT, SN, TVAS)

THURSDAY

Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Utah Mammoth at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

FRIDAY

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS)

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1)

Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNE, CITY, TVAS)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, SNO, CBC)

Winnipeg Jets at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW)

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, CITY, SN1)

SUNDAY

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (3:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SN360)

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN)

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN)

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