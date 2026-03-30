NHL nationally televised games for week of March 30

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 26th week of the regular season.
Highlights include the Calgary Flames visiting the Colorado Avalanche on "Prime Monday Night Hockey" and the Columbus Blue Jackets continuing their Stanley Cup Playoff push against the Carolina Hurricanes.
MONDAY, MARCH 30
Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (8:30 p.m. ET; ALT, Prime)
The Avalanche (48-14-10) enter this game having lost their past four played at Ball Arena (1-3-0). I'm not worried about them since we know all the talent they have, including Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the NHL with 48 goals, three from tying his NHL career high, and Cale Makar. The defenseman got his 500th NHL point Saturday, becoming the fourth fastest player at the position to do so behind only Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey and Denis Potvin. Those are legendary players. I would like to see the power play get better. It's only operating at 17.2 percent, tied for 26th in the NHL. The Flames (31-34-8) are riding a six-game point streak (5-0-1) and are seven points out of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot, but it may be too little too late with a lot of teams in front of them.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)
The Hurricanes (46-21-6) continue to hum along. They have not lost consecutive games in regulation since Dec. 30-Jan. 3 and have 12 players who have at least 10 goals. That's the kind of depth that gets you far in the playoffs. This is the first of two games between the teams, who also play Thursday. Carolina needs the points to keep pace with the Buffalo Sabres for the top spot in the East while the Blue Jackets (38-24-12) are fighting for a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division or a wild-card berth. Columbus lost three straight (0-2-1) but is 19-5-5 since Rick Bowness took over as coach Jan. 12. He has pushed the right buttons and helped the Blue Jackets become a feel-good story this season.