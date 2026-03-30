NHL nationally televised games for week of March 30

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

The Ducks (41-28-4) are clinging to first in the Pacific Division, but are in a great position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Coach Joel Quenneville has a lot to do with that, as do their young players Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke. In his second season, Gauthier is up to 37 goals. Sennecke has 56 points and has put himself in the Calder Trophy race as top rookie this season. The Sharks (33-31-7) ended a six-game skid (0-5-1) with a 3-2 win against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, and despite that stretch are only a handful of points back of the second wild card from the Western Conference. This is a team that finished with 20 wins and was last in the League in points last season. Macklin Celebrini is two points from 100 and should definitely receive some Hart Trophy votes for helping the Sharks' turnaround.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars (3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1)

The Stars (44-18-12) hold the No. 2 seed in the Central Division and Western Conference, and a regulation win against the Avalanche would go a long way. They've defeated Colorado in two of three games this season, including a 2-1 shootout victory March 18. Dallas also got a huge boost last weekend with the return of forward Mikko Rantanen, who hadn't played since Feb. 4 because of an injury. He made an immediate impact with a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Avalanche lost the Western Conference First Round to the Stars in seven games last season. Though they likely won't be matched up in the first round, they could play in the second round.

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, SCRIPPS)

It's been a difficult season for the Golden Knights (32-26-16), who could find themselves out of the playoffs if they don't turn it around. True, they are third in the Pacific Division, but they begin the week with games against two non-playoff teams in the Vancouver Canucks and Flames before playing the Oilers. Edmonton (37-28-9) defeated them 4-3 in overtime Thursday and has won all three games against Vegas this season. The Oilers will look to move closer to first in the Pacific, put some distance between themselves and the Golden Knights and enter the week seeking a four-game winning streak for the first time all season. Of course, every game involving Connor McDavid is must-see TV, and he and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning are in a great battle for the scoring title.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360)

The Wild (41-21-12) missed their first chance to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday but will earn it soon enough. The Red Wings (39-26-8) had a huge win against the Sabres on Friday but fell short in a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. They will have to turn the page quickly, as they play three road games this week before returning home for four of their final six games. There are a handful of teams competing for the two wild-card spots in the East, and the Red Wings are among them, hoping to end their franchise-long nine-season playoff drought.