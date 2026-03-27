Unmasked: '.900 is the new .915 or .920' when it comes to save percentage

The continued decline in NHL save percentage is forcing goalies across the League to re-think -- if not completely abandon -- the statistical standards employed in the past to judge their performance, which isn’t easy when those goalies know others judging them aren’t making the same calculations.
The NHL average save percentage was down to .897 through Thursday and will finish below .900 for the first time in 30 years since the average was .898 in 1995-96. It has been a steady decline throughout the past decade from a high of .915 in 2015-16, a drop forcing goalies to adjust their mindsets around the statistics by which they are most often measured.
That average from 10 years ago would be tied for second among goalies with at least 20 appearances in the NHL this season. Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche has a .916 save percentage in 39 appearances.
“It can be discouraging if you start looking at the numbers now, but I think you have to look at the bigger picture,” said Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings, who has an .899 save percentage in 46 appearances this season. “Shot volume is down and shot quality is way up, and that's a big difference. So the focus has to be on winning, not on how many saves did I make, or what was my save percentage. If you stay focused on that, you'll be a lot happier and the results will probably be a lot better as well.”
When Kuemper broke into the NHL in 2012-13, the League average save percentage was .912, part of a mostly steady rise from .901 in 2005-06, a season in which it dropped from 10 points from .911 in 2003-04. The decrease, in large part, accompanied rule changes, including limits on the size of goalie equipment and an emphasis on calling obstruction fouls, designed to increase scoring coming out of a work stoppage in 2004-05.
Save percentage peaked with consecutive .915 seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15 before the current decline. The sharpest drops have come in the past two seasons, falling .003 in each.