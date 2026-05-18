NHL Stadium Series tickets go on sale May 21

NEW YORK -- Tickets to the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ outdoor game between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027 will be available for purchase on Thursday, May 21, the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT here via SeatGeek, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

This will mark the second time the Stars and the state of Texas will serve as hosts of an NHL outdoor game. The Stars defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 before a sold-out crowd of 85,630 at the Cotton Bowl in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic.

The 2027 NHL Stadium Series will be the third all-time outdoor-game appearance for the Golden Knights, who are 0-2-0 in previous outdoor action. That included a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche Feb. 20, 2021 at NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe and a 3-0 defeat to the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Seattle.

For information on the history of NHL outdoor games, visit records.NHL.com. Fans can sign up for 2027 NHL Stadium Series™ news and updates here.