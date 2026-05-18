Hughes contract top priority for Wild, GM says

Hughes was selected by Vancouver with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and played eight seasons there. He was traded when it became evident he would not be signing another contract with the Canucks after his existing deal expired.

Minnesota acquired Hughes hoping it could convince him to stay beyond next season.

“I really like it here; I think that I would definitely be open to re-signing,” Hughes said on Friday. “We’ll see what Billy wants to do. I think there is definitely a couple (of factors).

“I can say that I really like it here. I love the team, I love the city and the fans and just being in that locker room with a special group and I would be really open to signing here with the guys that we have in the room and just the people we have in the room.”

With brothers Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes playing for the New Jersey Devils, it’s believed that would be a preferable landing spot once Quinn can become an unrestricted free agent. New Jersey (42-37-3) finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division and did not qualify for the playoffs.

“Not all that is up to me; we have to talk to Bill and see where his head is at and what’s he wants to do,” Hughes said. “Obviously, going into the year signed would be better, but I would say I’m a pretty tough and mentally focused guy, so if we didn’t have something don at the beginning of the year, I would be ready to go no matter what and focused on the task at hand. But I would say having something done is better.”

The Wild felt Hughes raised them to another level this season and are hoping to contend for the Stanley Cup in the near future. Having Hughes beyond next season would go a long way toward achieving the ultimate goal.

“I think when you add a player like Quinn, the guys in the room, they walk a little bit taller, they have a little more swagger to them because you just added a world-class player and you’re better,” Guerin said. “The pace at which we could play at, because Quinn moves the puck up so quickly and so efficiently, the pace of our game got better.”