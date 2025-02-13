NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 13

* A sellout crowd of 21,105 at Bell Centre in Montreal were on hand for the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off and witnessed another classic Sidney Crosby performance on the international stage, a thrilling multi-goal, third period comeback attempt from Sweden and an overtime winner from Canada’s Mitch Marner.

* The NHL and NHLPA announced that the World Cup of Hockey will return in February 2028, continuing a regular cadence of NHL Players participating in international tournaments including the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympic Winter Games.

* The 4 Nations Face-Off continues Thursday with Auston Matthews and the new-look USA team taking on Aleksander Barkov and Finland, who boast four members of the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Panthers (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

CROSBY, CANADA SURVIVE SWEDEN’S COMEBACK FOR OT WIN

Sidney Crosby (0-3—3), a veteran of many international victories and standout performances in best-on-best competition, recorded three primary assists including the lone helper on Mitch Marner’s overtime winner to help Canada survive a third period, multi-goal rally by Sweden and win the 4 Nations Face-Off opener. Crosby was presented ‘Player of the Game’ honors by Canadiens alumnus and 1996 World Cup of Hockey participant Vincent Damphousse – to the thunderous ovation of the Montreal crowd, who chanted for Crosby in overtime and again in the post-game ceremony.

* Crosby became the fifth different player to record three primary assists in a game at an NHL International Tournament and first since Sweden’s Peter Forsberg (who was in attendance with Sweden's management group) in the team’s opener at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey (also 3). The other instances were achieved by Wayne Gretzky (3x; most: 4 at 1987 CC), Danny Gare (1981 CC) and Guy Lafleur (1981 CC).

* Crosby (37 years, 189 days) became the third player (from any country) in NHL International Tournament history to record a multi-point game at age 37 or older, following fellow Canadians Mario Lemieux (0-2—2 vs. Slovakia at 2004 WCH; 38 years, 339 days) and Bobby Hull (2-1—3 vs. Finland at 1976 CC; 37 years, 243 days).

* Crosby improved his personal record with Canada to 7-0-0 in NHL International Tournaments while averaging 1.86 points per game (3-10—13 in 7 GP). Entering the 4 Nations Face-Off, Crosby jerseys had outsold all other participating players.

MARNER JOINS SHORT LIST OF CANADIAN OT HEROES

Typically skating against the Canadiens with the rival Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner brought the Montreal crowd to their feet in extra time and became the seventh player to score an overtime goal for Canada at an NHL International Tournament, following Vincent Lecavalier, Steve Yzerman, Theo Fleury, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Darryl Sittler. Marner is the only player in that group to do so under the three-on-three format, however his Canadian teammate Nathan MacKinnon achieved the feat for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

MUCH-ANTICIPATED CANADIAN POWER PLAY DELIVERS EARLY

The Canada power play, featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Sam Reinhart and Cale Makar, who have combined for 514 career power-play goals, had their first opportunity less than a minute into the game and needed just 12 seconds with the man advantage to open the scoring.

* The opening goal, MacKinnon from Crosby and McDavid, included a trio that have a combined six Hart Trophies, seven Art Ross Trophies, three Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies and 18 All-Star Game appearances. MacKinnon’s goal at 0:56 was the fastest power-play goal to open any NHL International Tournament and the 10th-fastest goal from the start of a game in NHL International Tournament history.

LEMIEUX, INTERNATIONAL LEGENDS OPEN 4 NATIONS TOURNAMENT

Prior to the game, an international legend from all four nations were introduced, one by one, for the pre-game ceremony alongside the countries current 4 Nations captain. The loudest and longest ovation – “MARIO! MARIO! MARIO!” – went to Montreal’s own Mario Lemieux, an all-time NHL legend who helped Canada win the 1987 Canada Cup and captained his country to gold at the 2002 Winter Olympic Games and the championship at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

* Representing Finland was 600-goal scorer and rookie goals record holder Teemu Selanne alongside Aleksander Barkov, representing USA was 1996 World Cup of Hockey MVP Mike Richter alongside captain Auston Matthews, and representing Sweden was Olympic gold medalist Daniel Alfredsson alongside Victor Hedman.

4 NATIONS NUGGETS

More notes like the ones below can be found during each game of the 4 Nations Face-Off at #NHLStats: Live Updates.

* NHL EDGE data registered the hardest shot attempt at 97.60 mph, a blast by Swedish captain Victor Hedman at 13:20 of the third period – blocked by Canadian forward, and his Lightning teammate, Anthony Cirelli (while shorthanded, with the score deadlocked at 3-3).

* Sweden rallied from a multi-goal, third period deficit to tie the game and force overtime before falling to Canada. There has never been a multi-goal, third-period comeback win at an NHL International Tournament.

* Canada has never lost an NHL International Tournament game in which it held a multi-goal lead. They improved to 40 wins and one tie in that scenario, including 28 consecutive victories.

* Canada sits in first place with two points (secured for their overtime win), while Sweden ranks second with one point (secured via their overtime loss). Click the links for details on the standings and overtime formats being used for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which vary slightly relative to those used during NHL regular-season play.

WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY RETURNS IN 2028

In an announcement prior to Wednesday’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh and NHLPA Assistant Executive Director Ron Hainsey announced the World Cup of Hockey will return in February 2028 with teams comprising of the world’s best hockey players competing for a best-on-best international hockey championship.

* The World Cup of Hockey 2028 will continue a regular schedule of international competition involving NHL Players, which begins with the 4 Nations Face-Off and continues with participation in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and French Alps 2030.

QUICK CLICKS

* USA Hockey National Team Development Program producing NHL stars

* Finland’s Sebastian Aho, Patrik Laine set to reunite as linemates

* NHL launches Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote

* Anthony Duclair, NHL, NHLPA unveil synthetic rink in South Florida

* NHL Celebrates Hockey’s Dynamic Generation of Stars in New “Tricky” Brand Commercial

4 NATIONS CONTINUES THURSDAY WITH USA FACING FINLAND

The second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off will pit a new era of USA stars – they are the only team without a player returning from the 2016 World Cup of Hockey – led by first-time national team captain Auston Matthews against a Finland team captained by Aleksander Barkov, who is one of four members of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers on the roster.

* This will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the countries in an NHL International Tournament, with the two most recent coming in the semifinals. Finland's last victory in an NHL International Tournament was against USA in the semifinals of the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, with longtime Canadiens legend Saku Koivu netting the game winner. In the 1991 Canada Cup, Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Mullen netted what would become the game-winning goal in a 7-3 semifinals victory for the United States. In both cases, Finland and USA reached the final of an NHL International Tournament for the first time.

PANTHERS CUP WINNERS HAVE IMPRINTS ON 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers, who lead all teams with eight players participating in the tournament, will be well represented in Thursday’s contest with Matthew Tkachuk skating for USA and Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola on Finland’s roster. Barkov (8-14—22 in 24 GP) and Tkachuk (6-16—22 in 24 GP) were tied for the team playoff scoring lead during Florida’s run to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2024.

* Prior to Tkachuk joining the Panthers, he and Barkov went head-to-head in the NHL nine times, with Tkachuk holding the edge in both points (5-7—12 in 9 GP) and team record (6-2-1). Barkov also produced at a point-per-game rate in those contests (2-7—9 in 9 GP; 3-5-1 record).

TKACHUK BROTHERS TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME



Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk will suit up together on the international stage for the first time, and also the first time on any team outside of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. They will become the 14th set of brothers to play on the same team in an NHL International Tournament and the fifth to do so with USA, joining Derian and Kevin Hatcher (1996 WCH), Aaron and Neal Broten (1984 CC), Brian and Joe Mullen (1984 CC) and Curt and Harvey Bennett (1976 CC). The Hatcher brothers are the only siblings, from any country, to win an NHL International Tournament together.

* Click here for an article from NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin outlining how special this opportunity is for the brothers and the impact they are having on the culture of the USA team.

FINLAND HAS TIES TO THE CANADIENS

Fans in Montreal, the city hosting the first four games of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, have been treated to great moments by players from Finland over the years with none more memorable than the inspiring career of former longtime captain Saku Koivu. During his tenure with the Canadiens, Koivu wore the “C” for 10 years from 1999-00 to 2008-09, ranks 10th on the historic franchise’s all-time points list and courageously battled back from non-Hodgkins lymphoma to continue his NHL career.

* Current Canadiens on Finland’s roster who will look to make an impact for their country in Bell Centre include a pair of special team specialists including forward Joel Armia, who is in his seventh season with Montreal and sits tied for seventh in franchise history with 12 career shorthanded goals. Patrik Laine (12-6—18 in 28 GP) is in his first season with Montreal and leads the team with 10 power-play goals in 2024-25.

* Artturi Lehkonen, who won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022 and has been practicing on one of Finland’s top lines with Aleksander Barkov and Mikko Rantanen, spent the first six seasons of his career in Montreal including helping the Canadiens in a surprise run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final where he scored the overtime winner in Game 6 of the Semifinals to propel the storied franchise to the championship series for the first time in 28 years. Lehkonen has four career series-clinching goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (including two with Montreal), the most among active players and tied for the most ever by a European player with Peter Forsberg, Jaromir Jagr and Jari Kurri.