NHL's new 'Tricky' ad has players unimpressed with each other's best moves

Funny new commercial shows goal scorers playing game of 'Can you top this?'

tkachuk tricky ad
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

On a breakaway, during a penalty shot, a shootout opportunity or just a really good scoring chance, deceit is the name of the game for a goal-scorer.

In fact, one might say the best thing NHL players can be in that situation: Tricky.

A new ad from the League, the latest in "The Next Golden Era is Now" series, has some of the world's best hockey players quite unimpressed with each other's skills.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk , Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak , Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander , Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou are featured in the spot, pretty much shrugging off each other's best moves all while Run DMC's 1987 classic "It's Tricky" blares in the background.

"Run DMC has never gone out of style," NHL senior VP of marketing and innovation Casey Hall told NHL.com. "We explored a lot of different songs and wanted one that fit the tone, something with energy and swagger."

The ad opens with a clip of Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard scoring an absurd "Michigan" goal and as your eyes are still trying to process how a human could do that, it quickly cuts to 2024 Stanley Cup champion Tkachuk saying "I've seen better."

Pastrnak calls Tkachuk's between-the-legs goal "cute" then Matthews labels Pastrnak's insane shoulder fake "kinda basic." By the time we see a disgusted Forsberg tossing his remote and pulling on a gold sleep mask we know what's going on here.

"It's anything you can do I can do better," Hall said.

Hockey Hall of Famer-turned NHL analyst Mark Messier finishes the spot, deadpanning a perfect "in my day" line.

This latest ad follows up previous clever spots lampooning Gen Z workplace stereotypes and playing around with the culture of tipping.

"We've tried to tie in these culturally relevant things," Hall said. "Part of the reason why the spots have been so well-received is that we are still showing off the incredible skill of NHL players but they are getting to show their personality as well. The players are in on the joke. They are doing it with a wink."

It's good clean fun for everyone. Except, of course, goalies.

