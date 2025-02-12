Duclair, NHL, NHLPA unveil synthetic rink in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. -- Two years ago, during the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida, Anthony Duclair announced he was forming a charitable foundation committed to making hockey more inclusive, combating racism in the game and growing the sport in the region.
A year later, Duclair was at a groundbreaking ceremony at Boyd H. Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes for the first synthetic outdoor ice sheet in Broward County.
Wednesday morning, Duclair celebrated the opening of the new rink, with the City of Lauderdale Lakes proclaiming Feb. 12, 2025, "Anthony Duclair Day."
"I couldn't wait for this day to happen. I am very excited," Duclair said before cutting the ceremonial ribbon at center ice. "I want to say how much it means to be standing here, especially in a community that has shown me so much love, and to celebrate something really special today. …
"I'm going to be here. I played here with the Panthers for three years, and you guys really left a mark on my family and me. So I decided it's my home."
Duclair, who now plays for the New York Islanders, spent three seasons with the Florida Panthers (2020-23).
Duclair slipped on his skates and took to the new ice surface and played a little hockey with the youth players who went outdoors to play in the Florida sunshine. He was joined by friend and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bokondji Imama.
"We have talked about this for years now going back to the launch gala in 2023," Duclair said. "I made a promise to South Florida, and this is me fulfilling that promise. This is going to be the first of many. I am just glad it went according to plan, and we can keep building things up. To see the kids, and the smiles on their faces, is something special."