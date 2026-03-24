Mammoth becoming NHL destination thanks to trust in players, team

Belief and trust -- in himself and the organization’s faith in him -- sold Dylan Guenther on the Utah Mammoth.
It’s why the 22-year-old forward signed an eight-year, $57.14 million contract ($7.14 million average annual value) on Sept. 20, 2024.
“I was playing in the minors the year before,” Guenther said. “You don’t even really know if you’re going to be a full-time NHL player. That kind of commitment from them and trust from them was a good feeling to have, especially at such a young age.”
The Mammoth have since shown that high level of commitment and trust in goalie Karel Vejmelka, and forwards JJ Peterka, Jack McBain, Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz.
They’ve all reciprocated with autographs on long-term contracts; eight years for Cooley and Schmaltz, five each for Vejmelka, Peterka and McBain.
Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, in the third season of an eight-year contract, showed his belief in the Mammoth by agreeing to waive his no-trade clause to go to Utah from the Calgary Flames on March 4.
Utah previously had acquired defenseman Mikhail Sergachev in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 29, 2024. He too is in the third season of an eight-year contract.
In all, the Mammoth have eight players signed through the 2029-30 season.
“The players are vested in the vision, the vision of trying to become a championship organization, and they know that you have to play together long term to do that,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “When Guenther stepped up and he was the first one to say, ‘This is where I want to be,’ that was huge. It kind of parlayed into Cooley saying, ‘I want to be here,’ and then ‘Bainer’ saying ‘I want to be here too.’ We traded for JJ and ‘Sergy’, and ‘Vejy’ saying ‘I want to be a part of this too.’ Well, here we go.”