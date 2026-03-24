Mammoth becoming NHL destination thanks to trust in players, team

The buy-in has the Mammoth (37-28-6) in position to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

They haven’t clinched, but they currently hold the first wild card in the West and a seven-point cushion with 11 games to play, including against the Edmonton Oilers at Delta Center on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS).

“The fact the guys stay here means they love each other, they believe in each other, they want to be together and they believe they can achieve great things together,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “To follow that, they believe the organization will give them the means to succeed together. They believe everything will be put together to achieve their goals.

“They have huge belief in (owners) Ryan and Ashley (Smith) with the way they’ve done things since we arrived in Utah. All the players that we have talk about the community here, the atmosphere at Delta Center, how the fans react to them. I think everything brings the vibe in the right direction.”

The Mammoth missed the playoffs by seven points last season, their first since the franchise assets of the Arizona Coyotes were sold to Utah.

If they make the playoffs this season it will be the first time the Mammoth/Arizona Coyotes have clinched a playoff berth since 2012. The Coyotes were one of 12 teams in the West that was part of the League’s return to play in the 2020 playoffs, but they never clinched.

“I think we can be a dangerous team in the playoffs,” Schmaltz said. “We play a pretty hard game. We play fast. We’re tough to play against. I think we’ll take advantage of it.”

Schmaltz said the growth he has seen this season was one of several significant factors in him signing an eight-year, $64 million contract ($8 million AAV) on March 11, along with the term, familiarity, appreciation for Utah and the long-term commitments his teammates have made.

He could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

“I think we’re in a window where we can be a successful team here for the foreseeable future,” Schmaltz said. “That’s what my thought was and it’s nice to see other guys buying in long term. It was kind of a no-brainer.”

Weegar came to a similar conclusion after doing his analysis of moving to Utah when the Flames presented him with the opportunity.

“That core group of guys is what is going to drive this team for years, the Cooleys, the Guenthers, (Clayton) Keller, JJ, Sergy,” Weegar said. “They have everything in place with their core group of guys and they’re good. They’re not still just getting their feet wet. They’re established now. That was huge for me. I didn’t want to go into a place that didn’t have a core group of guys ready to win and they have that right now.”

The timing was part of the plan put into motion as soon as the team arrived in Utah after the 2023-24 season.